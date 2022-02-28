Skip to main content

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus Return, Phil Foden Starts in Midfield - Predicted Team: Peterborough United vs Man City (FA Cup)

Championship strugglers Peterborough United and Premier League leaders Manchester City prepare to lock horns midweek, in what is guaranteed to be a thrilling FA Cup fifth round clash.

After a narrow 0-1 victory against Everton in the Premier League at the weekend, City will be eyeing a quarter-final spot ahead of their FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Peterborough United on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping for a cracking display from his side, ahead of the Manchester Derby. However, City’s rampant 4-1 triumph against Fulham in the previous round was a reminder of just how seriously this side takes every competition.

Peterborough, on the other hand are languishing at the bottom of the Championship, and would be raring to make an impression against the best side in English football on current form.

However, with three losses, one draw and one win in their previous five games across all competitions, that is easier said than done for the Posh.

As both sides set to go head-to-head on Tuesday evening, here is how we expect Manchester City to line-up.

Predicted XI

As exciting as it would be to see Scott Carson start from the off in midweek, it is likelier that Pep Guardiola will opt for Ederson to keep him sharp ahead of the Manchester Derby - especially considering Zack Steffen is ruled out through injury.

After being named on the bench against Everton at the weekend, Kyle Walker is expected to slot straight back into his usual right-back spot.

John Stones looks likely to occupy his usual centre-back role this time around against the Posh, while Nathan Ake is a safe bet to partner the England international in the centre of defence on Tuesday evening.

During his latest press conference, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Oleksandr Zinchenko would feature in the upcoming FA Cup tie, and a welcome return to the starting XI looks set for the 24-year old.

imago1002826844h

Manchester City's goalkeeper union

Zinchenko vs Everton Away

Oleksandr Zinchenko warms up for Manchester City

Fernandinho is set to be drafted into the Manchester City side, with Rodri expected to be given a rest ahead of the clash against Manchester United.

A third successive start looks likely for Ilkay Gundogan ahead of Manchester City’s trip to the Weston Homes Stadium, while Phil Foden could well be in for a surprise selection in the middle of the park against the Posh.

imago1009785504h

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City captain, Fernandinho

imago1000485774h

Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, and Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrating

After starting from the bench in back-to-back games against Tottenham and Everton, Riyad Mahrez is expected to return to the fold and occupy the right-wing.

Gabriel Jesus could be in line for a start after a recent injury spell, as he was named on the bench against Everton.

The same can be said for Jack Grealish, who looks likely to be given a run-out against Peterborough United.

Grealish x Jesus vs Arsenal Home

Jack Grealish celebrating with Gabriel Jesus

imago1009992974h

Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez in action against Tottenham

Starting XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish.

Substitutes: Scott Carson, Cieran Slicker, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling.

Foden x Bernardo Everton Away
