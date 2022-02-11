Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker Return, Kevin De Bruyne Benched - Predicted Team: Norwich City vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Premier League champions and current league leaders Manchester City will meet Norwich City in their return fixture at Carrow Road on Saturday evening. Here is how we predict Pep Guardiola to line his side up.

After a professional and relatively hard-fought 2-0 victory against Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in midweek, Manchester City prepare to face a Norwich side who are certainly in high spirits.

The league leaders are currently on a 14-game unbeaten streak in the division, and against Dean Smith’s side, the visitors will be expected to get another win under their belt before they shift their focus to the Champions League round of 16.

The Canaries, on the other end of the spectrum, are placed 18th in the Premier League table and in their past five fixtures, they have lost two, won two and drawn one - representing an improved run of form under the former Aston Villa manager.

As escaping the relegation zone remains the Canaries' primary focus, the hosts face the daunting prospect of going head-to-head with the best side in the country - and possibly the world, as some managers would claim.

The last time these two sides met was back in August, with goals galore as Manchester City crushed Daniel Farke's side 5-0. Ahead of the clash against Norwich at Carrow Road, here is how we expect the Premier League champions to line-up.

Predicted XI

It will be standard procedure at Carrow Road, as Ederson will keep his place in between the sticks.

Kyle Walker is expected to return to the starting XI, after starting from the bench against Brentford on Wednesday night.

After putting on a masterclass as a makeshift right-back, John Stones may be rewarded with yet another start, but this time, coming in the centre of defence.

With City set to face Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday, one of the side’s most key players in Ruben Dias may be afforded a rest at the weekend. Aymeric Laporte could partner the England international, emerging as a regular in Pep Guardiola’s books once again this season.

Joao Cancelo’s mesmeric display against Thomas Frank’s men means the Catalan manager will more than likely be tempted to start the enigmatic full-back against Dean Smith’s side.

Rodri’s spectacular form this season has made him virtually undroppable this season, and the Spanish international is expected to make his 90th appearance in the Premier League for Manchester City on the weekend.

After being dropped to the bench against the Bees after playing 90 minutes in the FA Cup fourth round, a return to the starting XI looks likely for Ilkay Gundogan.

Bernardo Silva may be given a start on Saturday evening. Kevin De Bruyne, on the other hand, has played back-to-back games since the end of the winter break and may be rested ahead of Manchester City’s round of 16 tie in the Champions League.

After playing a decisive role in Manchester City's 2-0 win against Brentford, after winning a penalty in the first-half, Raheem Sterling looks set to make his 310th appearance in the Premier League.

Jack Grealish is likely to return to the starting XI after starting from the bench mid-week, expected to be deployed up front against the side whom he scored his debut goal for Manchester City against.

Phil Foden could be set for a third start in a row since the return of club football, with the England international interchanging between the left-wing and false nine positions with Grealish.

Starting XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, James McAtee, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap.

