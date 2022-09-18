Jack Grealish Says He Doesn't Feel At '100%' Yet Following Wolves Victory

Jack Grealish enjoyed a successful outing in Manchester City's 3-0 win against Wolves.

The winger scored his first goal of the season to put his side ahead after just 55 seconds and would go on to put in a fantastic performance as his side cruised to victory.

The England man was also the victim of a horror tackle from Wolves' Nathan Collins, who was shown a straight red card for his high challenge on Grealish.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Thankfully, the City man was unharmed as a result of Collins' tackle and would go on to complete 77 minutes before being substituted for Cole Palmer, in a performance that saw Grealish named Man of the Match.

It was a much-improved performance from the 27-year-old, who failed to impact the game a great deal in City's midweek clash with Borussia Dortmund.

However, despite his impressive performance yesterday, the former Aston Villa man revealed that he feels he is still yet to reach full match fitness, and that City fans will see the best of him once he returns from international duty with England.

“I still don’t feel 100 per cent but I think this season, including pre-season, I have only played about five games and one full 90 minutes,” Grealish explained via Mancity.com. "I don’t feel up to full fitness yet but, hopefully, that will come with more games that I play.

"I am obviously away with the national team now, so hopefully I can get some more minutes there and can get my full fitness. I think that is when you (City fans) will see the best of me.”

The Birmingham native will now join up with the rest of his England teammates before they jet off to face Italy next Thursday in Nations League action.

Fellow City teammates John Stones, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden will also be joining Grealish in the Three Lions squad.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: