Jack Grealish Replaces Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling Starts - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Newcastle United (Premier League)

Manchester City will return to Premier League action this weekend after their Champions League heartbreak in mid-week, hosting Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in the first of their final four games of the season.

It would be fair to refer to Manchester City as a wounded lion heading into this weekend, as they suffered yet another heartbreaking end to their Champions League dream via a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in their semi-final second-leg tie.

However, Manchester City have no time to pity their fate, as their last four games in the Premier League are all to be regarded as cup finals, with a draw potentially being enough to put an end to their hopes of retaining their league title with a winning machine in Liverpool in hot pursuit.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, have soared up the table ever since Eddie Howe’s appointment and the club's takeover last year, miraculously sitting at 10th after becoming one of the most in-form teams in the division since the turn of the year.

With four wins and one loss in their last five Premier League games, hosting the Magpies is far from an easy task for any side in the English top-flight at this present moment.

In what is a contest that could well determine whether the title remains in the blue side of Manchester or the red side of Liverpool, here is how we expect Pep Guardiola’s side to line-up.

Predicted XI

Ederson is a no-brainer in between the sticks.

With Kyle Walker hobbling off the pitch before being substituted midway through the second-half against Real Madrid, it is likely that Joao Cancelo will start proceedings at right-back.

As John Stones failed to make the bench against Carlo Ancelotti’s men due to injury, it is likely that Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte will continue as Pep Guardiola’s go-to centre-back pairing.

IMAGO / Alterphotos Oleksandr Zinchenko’s inspired cameo at the Santiago Bernabéu may well prompt the Catalan boss to start the Ukrainian in one of the remaining title-defining clashes of the season. While Rodri appeared physically drained against Real Madrid, as he failed to keep pace with Eduardo Camavinga in the build-up to Karim Benzema’s eventual match-winning penalty, it seems unlikely that the Spanish international will be rested in such a crucial fixture against the Magpies. As Ilkay Gundogan was excluded from the Manchester City starting XI against the La Liga champions, the German international looks like a safe bet to return to the side for the clash on Sunday afternoon. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT Kevin De Bruyne was substituted as early as in the 72nd minute at the Santiago Bernabéu, which indicates that the Belgian maestro is set to be fit and firing to start against Eddie Howe’s men this weekend. Much like Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling was also dropped to the substitutes bench against Real Madrid, which means he is likely to start from the off this weekend. IMAGO / PA Images

Gabriel Jesus’ recent goalscoring form has made him a regular starter in the Manchester City side, and the versatile Brazilian forward is expected to start as a number nine once again.

Jack Grealish was inches away from becoming the hero twice in what was an encouraging cameo against the Spanish side on Wednesday night, and the England international could be rewarded by being drafted into the side against Newcastle.

Starting XI: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Riyad Mahrez.

