Skip to main content
Jack Grealish Thanks Pep Guardiola For Opportunity Against Wolves

IMAGO / Colorsport

Jack Grealish Thanks Pep Guardiola For Opportunity Against Wolves

Jack Grealish got his goal against Wolves, and thanked Pep Guardiola for the opportunity to play.

Jack Grealish had a poor performance against Borussia Dortmund mid week, and bounced back with a goal inside one minute against Wolves today in the Premier League.

The winger hasn't performed the way he'd of hope in a Manchester City during his career so far, and acknowledges where he needs to improve to keep up some form in Pep Guardiola's side.

Grealish needs to turn his goal today into a regular occurrence, and emulate his predecessor Raheem Sterling.

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish silenced some critics today with his goal.

Speaking after the game, Grealish thanked Pep Guardiola for starting him today, after his performance against Dortmund on Wednesday was less than impressive. 

The impact was sudden, and both manager and player felt relief and justification when the ball rolled into the back of the net one minute in.

"It's nice [to receive the praise from Pep Guardiola]. He's been great to me, I have to thank him because he gave me the chance to play today after my performance on Wednesday, which wasn't the best."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Certainly [I've been criticized]. I should be scoring more and getting more assists. All I can do now is score and get assists. I'll always have people talking about me because of the amount I was bought".

The player recognizes he needs to improve his output to stay in the side on a more regular basis, and acknowledges his short comings so far in his career.

It would be silly to write Jack Grealish off, and if anything can get the best out of the player going forward, it's Pep Guardiola.

                      Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityWolverhampton

Kalvin Phillips
News

Report: Kalvin Phillips Set For Surgery On Shoulder Injury

By Jake Mahon
Phil Foden, Manchester City
Match Coverage

WATCH: Phil Foden Scores Manchester City's Third Goal Against Wolves

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City Return To Winning Ways In The Premier League Vs Wolves

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland & Phil Foden
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Match Review

By Dylan Mcbennett
Gavi
Transfer Rumours

Report: Gavi Rejected Approach From Manchester City Rival

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Manchester City
Match Coverage

WATCH: Erling Haaland doubles Manchester City's Lead Against Wolves

By Jake Mahon
Jack Grealish, Joao Cancelo, Manchester City
Match Coverage

WATCH: Jack Grealish Puts Manchester City Ahead In Under One Minute

By Jake Mahon
Kalvin Phillips
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Confirms Kalvin Phillips Is Not Fully Fit

By Dylan Mcbennett