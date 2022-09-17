Jack Grealish Thanks Pep Guardiola For Opportunity Against Wolves

Jack Grealish had a poor performance against Borussia Dortmund mid week, and bounced back with a goal inside one minute against Wolves today in the Premier League.

The winger hasn't performed the way he'd of hope in a Manchester City during his career so far, and acknowledges where he needs to improve to keep up some form in Pep Guardiola's side.

Grealish needs to turn his goal today into a regular occurrence, and emulate his predecessor Raheem Sterling.

Jack Grealish silenced some critics today with his goal. IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking after the game, Grealish thanked Pep Guardiola for starting him today, after his performance against Dortmund on Wednesday was less than impressive.

The impact was sudden, and both manager and player felt relief and justification when the ball rolled into the back of the net one minute in.

"It's nice [to receive the praise from Pep Guardiola]. He's been great to me, I have to thank him because he gave me the chance to play today after my performance on Wednesday, which wasn't the best."

"Certainly [I've been criticized]. I should be scoring more and getting more assists. All I can do now is score and get assists. I'll always have people talking about me because of the amount I was bought".

The player recognizes he needs to improve his output to stay in the side on a more regular basis, and acknowledges his short comings so far in his career.

It would be silly to write Jack Grealish off, and if anything can get the best out of the player going forward, it's Pep Guardiola.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: