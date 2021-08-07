Jack Grealish to Feature Off The Bench, Three Youngsters to Start - Predicted Team: Leicester vs Man City (Community Shield)

Manchester City will head to Wembley this weekend to begin their 2021/22 season by facing Leicester City in the FA Community Shield.

The Premier League champions will come up against last season's FA Cup winners in the traditional English season curtain-raiser, as Pep Guardiola prepares to go up against Brendan Rodgers.

Thousands of Manchester City supporters are expected at Wembley on Saturday, for what will be the first competitive football match with full capacity in the country since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic back in March 2020.

Pep Guardiola is looking to win the Community Shield for the third time during his career at the Etihad Stadium, having previously beaten Chelsea and Liverpool to lift the silverware in 2018 and 2019.

The manager will unfortunately be without Brazilian duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, after City Xtra exclusively reported last month that the pair will play no part in Saturday’s fixture in North London.

A number of other first-team players will also be unavailable, with those who represented their countries in the latter stages of the European Championships yet to return to the City Football Academy for pre-season.

Pep Guardiola has also revealed that midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are “out for a while”, as both try to recover from injuries picked up during international duty over the summer.

Jack Grealish, who joined the reigning Premier League champions on a six-year deal for a record-breaking £100 million on Thursday, will be on the bench this weekend according to the boss - who said that the Blues’ new number ten won’t be fit enough to start.

As Manchester City go in search of their first silverware of the season, here's how we expect Pep Guardiola to set-up his side...

Ederson is not expected back until next week, so US international Zack Steffen will be between the sticks for the 13th time in his Manchester City career. The 26 year-old made his debut in the League Cup last season and his only loss while playing for the Blues came against Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup last season.

One of Nathan Aké’s 13 appearances last season was a 5-2 defeat to Leicester. The £41 million man can be expected to come up against the Foxes’ fiery attack once again this weekend, as the Dutchman is expected to partner Ruben Dias in central defence.

Either side of the centre-backs will be the two full-backs who didn’t take part in this summers European Championships.

Joao Cancelo’s journey was agonisingly cut short by a positive COVID test, while Benjamin Mendy was not selected by France. Both have looked in fine form during pre-season and can expect to start at Wembley.

Having signed a new one-year contract earlier this summer, Fernandinho will begin his ninth season for the Blues in a favoured holding midfield role. It would be the 36-year-old's 13th appearance at Wembley, with only David Silva and Vincent Kompany having made more appearances at the world famous arena.

On Tuesday night in a pre-season friendly against Blackpool, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer started in central midfield and one expects Pep Guardiola to select them both on Saturday. The latter has only ever started once for the first-team, but one hopes that his second start will come at Wembley this afternoon.

Manchester City’s striking options are limited, with Gabriel Jesus absent and the Blues’ pursuit of Harry Kane seemingly up in air following a personal statement made by the player on Friday evening.

Therefore, 19 year-old Ben Knight could get to lead the line at Wembley on Saturday. The teenager had 12 direct goal involvements in 22 appearances last season for the club's Elite Development Squad, and has featured heavily in pre-season.

The breakthrough star of Manchester City’s slightly strange pre-season has been Samuel Edozie. The teenager has three goals in three games for the Blues, and despite having not made a senior appearance competitively for the club - one hopes that this will come against Leicester at Wembley.

On the opposite flank will be Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian has been the stand-out performer in Manchester City’s three pre-season fixtures and looks set to start against his former club.

Substitutes: Scott Carson, Bernardo Silva, Philippe Sandler, Tommy Doyle, Jack Grealish, James McAtee, Ferran Torres.

