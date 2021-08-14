Jack Grealish to Make First Start, Raheem Sterling Returns to Starting XI! - Predicted Team: Tottenham vs Man City (Premier League)

The Premier League is back! With Manchester City kicking off their new campaign away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City are looking to successfully defend their Premier League title for the second time under the management of Pep Guardiola.

They have also never lost their opening game of the season when managed by the Catalan.

Interestingly, the Blues began their last title defence in North London, as they beat Arsenal 2-0 on the opening day of the 2018/19 season at the Emirates.

Tottenham - who may still lose Harry Kane to their opponents before the transfer window closes on August 31st - are preparing to start a new chapter under the management of former Wolves boss Nuno Espírito Santo.

Manchester City inflicted a 3-1 defeat on the new Spurs manager in their first game of last season, when Espirito Santo was the head coach of Wolves, though the Champions will be keen to have a significantly better start to the campaign this time.

The Blues suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Leicester in the Community Shield last weekend, but with a number of the first-team squad no longer absent, they are expected to prove a significantly stronger opponent in the capital this weekend.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he will be without two of his most influential players, with Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden both sidelined for the opening weeks of the season.

Despite their absences, here is how we predict Manchester City will set up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon...

Zack Steffen started at Wembley last weekend, but after returning to training earlier this week, Ederson is excepted to start his fifth campaign as Manchester City’s number one between the sticks.

Although the game is against his former club, given that Kyle Walker hasn’t featured in pre-season and Joao Cancelo has, one expects to see the Portuguese full-back start at right-back.

Similarly, Benjamin Mendy has been significantly involved in the Blues’ pre-season, and after a surprisingly stellar performance against Leicester City last weekend, the Frenchman can be expected to start at left-back.

Ruben Dias’ first Manchester City defeat came away to Spurs last season, and the Portuguese centre-back will be hoping for a different outcome when he starts on Sunday.

Nathan Aké was alongside Dias at the weekend, but we expect to see Aymeric Laporte start against Spurs, with the 27-year-old completing his self-isolation period.

Club captain Fernandinho can be expected to play against Spurs for the 15th time in his career this weekend, as the Brazilian prepares to start his ninth season with the Blues.

Ahead of the 36-year-old, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva will control the midfield.

The German scored twice when Manchester City last faced Spurs in the Premier League, and will no doubt be eager to improve on his goalscoring tally of 17 from last season.

Despite continued links of a departure, the absence of Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne means that Bernardo Silva can be expected to make his 148th start for the club.

It had been suggested that Jack Grealish will be utilised as a number eight under Pep Guardiola, but the club's record signing can expect to play in his arguably preferred, left-wing role this weekend.

Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez can be expected to occupy the opposite wing, as the Algerian looks to pick up from where he left off last season.

Pep Guardiola suggested on Friday that he will continue to use the false-nine set-up this season, with Gabriel Jesus currently the club's only current striker.

Therefore, we expect that Pep Guardiola will look to play Raheem Sterling through the middle on Sunday evening.

The 26-year-old had a fantastic summer with England, and the false-nine system has worked to great effect against Spurs in the past.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kyle Walker, Nathan Aké, John Stones, Rodri, Cole Palmer, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus

