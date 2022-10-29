James Maddison Reveals What Pep Guardiola Told Him Following Manchester City's Victory

Manchester City ran out 1-0 winners against Leicester today, and for the majority of the game it looked like it would be a comfortable victory for the visitors.

The Cityzens were dominant from the off and it became clear that Leicester were more than happy to sit deep behind the ball and try to catch their opponents on the break.

This plan worked well for The Foxes in the first half, with the two teams heading into the break deadlocked.

However, this soon fell apart upon the restart of the match. The hosts would give away a cheap free-kick around 30 yards from goal in the 49th minute and Kevin De Bruyne proceeded to fire in an inch-perfect strike from the set piece.

IMAGO / Sportimage

After conceding the goal, The Foxes came close to a near instant response through Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian struck a fantastic volley toward the City goal, which looked like a guaranteed goal. However, Cityzens keeper Ederson pulled off an audacious save to maintain his side's clean sheet.

Then from around the 70th minute onward, there was a marked change in Leicester's game plan as the hosts looked to be pressing their opponents much higher up the pitch.

This worked to some success, too. The Foxes piled the pressure on City, forcing some more important saves from Ederson and were arguably unlucky not to have gotten something from the game.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It appears Pep Guardiola was impressed with Leicester's switch of playstyle but was confused as to why it took them so long to play in this manner.

Speaking after the game, Foxes midfielder James Maddison revealed that the Spaniard asked him why his side couldn't uphold those standards for a full 90 minutes, via Joe Bray, he said: "Pep was asking me at the end why we didn't play like that for the whole game but he knows it's not that simple!"

While Maddison is correct in the sense that not many teams would brave pressing City for a full game of football, Guardiola may have a point as it looked like the hosts were more than capable of penetrating the City defence.

The loss ends Leicester's recent run of three games unbeaten, leaving them 17th in the table.

Meanwhile, City have now headed to the top of the league but will fall back to second if Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

