James McAtee and Romeo Lavia to Start in Midfield, Cole Palmer to Lead the Line - Predicted Team: Swindon Town vs Man City (FA Cup Third Round)

Manchester City are set to travel to the County Ground on Friday night, as they embark on their latest pursuit of the FA Cup with a third round clash against League Two side Swindon Town.

City enter the latest edition of the Emirates FA Cup in the midst of a Covid-19 outbreak within the first-team bubble, as seven first-team players and 14 members of the club's backroom staff have been affected by the virus.

With manager Pep Guardiola and his assistant Juanma Lillo confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 this week, Rodolfo Borrell will be in charge of the Premier League champions on Friday night.

While the situation is far from ideal for Manchester City, their dramatic 1-2 victory against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon will remain a motivator for the club to stamp their authority on proceedings once again.

Sitting fifth in League Two and coming off the back of a 5-2 thrashing of Northampton Town on New Year’s Day, Swindon will be in high spirits as they play hosts to one of Europe’s stand-out sides.

As both teams prepare to meet each other for the first time across all competitions since 2002, here is how we expect a depleted Manchester City side to line-up against their League Two opponents.

Predicted XI

Zack Steffen is expected to make his 18th start of his Manchester City career, replacing the ever-present Ederson in between the sticks. The Brazilian is set to earn a rare rest, ahead of a crucial top-flight clash with Chelsea next weekend.

After making his return to the bench during Manchester City’s 1-2 win against Arsenal at the weekend, Kyle Walker is expected to start his first game in over a month in an attempt to regain some much-needed match fitness.

With John Stones deemed unavailable by Pep Guardiola for the Premier League champions’ away trip to the Emirates, we expect Aymeric Laporte to keep his place from the previous encounter, and to add further seniority to this side.

A welcome start for Luke Mbete may well be on the cards, keeping in mind the 18-year old’s imperious display against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup this season, while also resting Ruben Dias for the clash with Chelsea next weekend.

Nathan Ake is expected to make his FA Cup debut for Manchester City against Swindon, as he keeps his place at left-back from last Saturday, following his superhuman goal-line clearance against the Gunners.

The Dutchman has proven to be an able depth option and especially during the current crisis Manchester City find themselves in, the former Bournemouth man’s presence is worth its weight in gold.

A start for the gifted Romeo Lavia in defensive midfield could be one to watch, as the Belgian starlet may well be given the stage to strut his stuff, especially after a fine outing against Wycombe earlier this season.

After coming off the bench against Arsenal, Ilkay Gundogan will be raring to make his 18th start in English football’s oldest competition this weekend as the experienced head in the middle of the park.

James McAtee has been given a taste of first-team football in the Premier League as well as the Carabao Cup so far this season, but we expect him to make his first start for his boyhood club against Swindon as a right-sided attacking midfielder.

Gabriel Jesus was hooked off the pitch in the 63rd minute against Arsenal, but it is likely that the Brazilian starts while operating as a right-winger on Friday night.

Cole Palmer is certainly on the fringes of this Manchester City first-team squad at present, and we expect the 19-year old to be deployed as a false nine - a role he has taken up every time he has stepped foot on the pitch.

Jack Grealish did not come off the bench against the Gunners which means the England international is a safe bet to make his FA Cup debut for Manchester City, occupying his usual left-wing position.

Starting XI: Steffen; Walker, Mbete, Laporte, Ake; Lavia, Gundogan, McAtee; Jesus, Palmer, Grealish.

Substitutes: Carson, Slicker, Wilson-Esbrand, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Kayky.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra