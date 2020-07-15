City Xtra
Jesus starts his 100th game - Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Team News)

harryasiddall

Manchester City welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium tonight for their penultimate home game of the campaign. With an FA Cup semi-final on the horizon, Guardiola's side may mirror the significance of the fixture.

Here's how the boss has lined us up for this one...

-----

Ederson starts in goal, however it's likely Claudio Bravo will replace him on Saturday. At right-back, Kyle Walker keeps his play over the seemingly out of favour Joao Cancelo. Benjamin Mendy keeps his place at left-back, with John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi at centre-back.

In midfield, Fernandinho takes his old favoured position at defensive midfield, desperate to recapture the form thats made him a Premier League great in that position. In front of him, Ilkay Gundogan plays alongside the captain David Silva.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Paul Ellis/Getty Images)

On the left, Phil Foden returns to the side hoping to add to his already impressive season. Bernardo Silva also keeps his place, but this time looks to be playing on the wide right. That leaves our only fit and available striker Gabriel Jesus to lead the line.

-----

