Joao Cancelo at LB?! - Watford vs Manchester City (Team News)

Two Premier League games to go before Manchester City's crucial Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Today see's the Blues travel for the final time this season, with relegation threatened Watford the opposition this evening.

Here's how Guardiola has lined up for this one...

With Ederson still in the race for the golden glove, he'll be hoping for a clean sheet in goal tonight. At left-back, Joao Cancelo returns from injury in place of Benjamin Mendy, with Kyle Walker keeping his place on the opposite flank. In centre-back, Aymeric Laporte is partnered by Eric Garcia.

Moving into midfield, after a disappointing display from Ilkay Gundogan at the weekend, Rodri comes into the side at the base of midfield. Ahead of him is the record chasing Kevin De Bruyne and 'the Stockport Iniesta' Phil Foden.



Up-front, Raheem Sterling starts on the left, looking to continue his goal-scoring form. On the right, Bernardo Silva comes in place of Riyad Mahrez, with Gabriel Jesus up-front.

That leaves a bench of; Scott Carson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Benjamin Mendy, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, David Silva and Riyad Mahrez.

