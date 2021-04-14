Joao Cancelo dropped, Bernardo Silva as a false nine - Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City (Team News)

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Manchester City have a 2-1 aggregate lead going into the second-leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund in Germany tonight.
Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden means the Blues have the lead, but Marco Reus earned Borussia Dortmund an all important away goal - providing tonight's hosts with a much-needed lift in their hopes of getting back into the tie.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up tonight...

Ederson may well get a rest in the FA Cup this weekend, but he's got an important role in goal this evening. At right-back, Kyle Walker is well rested and will need to be razor sharp to deal with Dortmund's press. As will Oleksandr Zinchenko, who starts at left-back. The centre-back pairing this evening sees the return of Ruben Dias and John Stones.

In defensive midfield, Rodri replaces captain Fernandinho and will look for a much improved second leg performance. In front of him, Kevin De Bruyne will be looking to take centre stage alongside Ilkay Gundogan.

In the front line, Riyad Mahrez is one of Guardiola's most trusted players in big matches at the moment. The opposite wing sees Phil Foden look to weave his magic once again. Up-front, Bernardo Silva plays, so it's time for the false nine again.

