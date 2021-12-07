Joao Cancelo Leads the Way in Goal-Related Stat, Ederson Closes in on Major Landmark – RB Leipzig vs Man City Stat Preview (Champions League)

Manchester City make their final European trip of 2021 on Tuesday night, with a stress-free journey to RB Leipzig on the agenda following qualification for the last-16 and top spot in Group A secured in matchday five.

After going top of the Premier League at the weekend, confidence within the Manchester City camp couldn't be any higher at present - and with what is effectively a free hit in the Champions League, minds can be put at rest this week.

Pep Guardiola is expected to make wholesale changes to the City side that defeated Watford at Vicarage Road, and has already granted four players rests following their heavy involvement in domestic competition so far.

It could present the City Football Academy with a prime opportunity to showcase their talents on the European stage, and ahead of the early kick-off in Germany on Tuesday night, here are all the statistics to get you in the mood for this one!

RB Leipzig

Leipzig have conceded more than five goals in a single game in European competition on just one occasion - during the last meeting with Manchester City.

RB Leipzig have lost each of their last three fixtures against English opposition in the Champions League - twice against Liverpool and once in the reverse fixture against Manchester City.

Leipzig are winless in their last three Champions League home games (D1, L2), after being unbeaten in six home games beforehand.

Christopher Nkunku has been involved in 10 sequences resulting in open play goals for RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League this season - the second highest in the tournament so far.

Manchester City

City are unbeaten in their last 14 games against German opponents in the Champions League (W13, D1) - a run that began in November 2014 with a 3-2 win over Bayern Munich.

Manchester City have won the last nine fixtures against German opposition, scoring 28 goals and only conceding nine times in return.

City are unbeaten in their last six away games against German sides in the Champions League (W5, D1), winning each of the last four in a row and all since 2018/19.

Manchester City (3.2) rank first for expected goals per game in the UEFA Champions League this season.

No Manchester City player has created more chances (11) or made more assists (3) than João Cancelo in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Joao Cancelo has been involved in more open play sequences resulting in shots than any other defender in the Champions League in 2021-22 (43).

Previous Meetings

The only previous meeting between RB Leipzig and Manchester City came in September - a 6-3 win for Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad Stadium.

Landmarks

Riyad Mahrez is a hat-trick away from hitting 50 goals for Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling is just two goals from 25 in the Champions League for Manchester City.

Ederson is just one clean sheet away from 100 across all competitions for Manchester City.

