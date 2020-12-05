Joao Cancelo plays over Kyle Walker - Manchester City vs Fulham (Team News)

Manchester City are set to face Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon. The Blues secured top spot in their Champions League group in midweek and will look to build on that momentum.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up...

-----

As usual, Ederson takes his place in goal. At right-back, despite resting Kyle Walker in midweek, Joao Cancelo starts. and will look to support the attack as much as possible. As will Benjamin Mendy - who starts back to back Premier League games. Ruben Dias seems like the mainstay of the back two, and today he's partnered by John Stones.

Rodri takes up his regular spot at the base of the midfield. In front of him, Kevin De Bruyne was also rested in midweek and will look to add to a brilliant performance last week. Ilkay Gundogan completes the trio.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Riyad Mahrez - fresh off last weeks hat-trick - starts on the right of the front three. Raheem Sterling returns to the starting lineup off the left. With Gabriel Jesus leading the line.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra