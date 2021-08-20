John Stones and Gabriel Jesus to Make Returns! - Predicted Team: Man City vs Norwich (Premier League)

Premier League football at the Etihad Stadium is finally back in front of a full capacity crowd after a long hiatus, as the Manchester City faithful will be cheering Pep Guardiola's side on as they aim to kickstart their title defence.

City have suffered three straight defeats in all competitions without scoring for the first time since 2007.

However, it would take a braver man than me to anticipate that goalless streak not ending on Saturday. Since 2011, Manchester City have scored an average of 3.5 goals a game in their fixtures against Norwich.

Daniel Farke's side are not known for their defensive solidity, but Norwich City will pose a threat on the counter, with the likes of Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki in the side.

With Manchester City seeking their first three points of the season and wishing to deliver a reminder to our title rivals, these are the eleven players that I think Pep will choose to start on Saturday.

In goal, no prizes for predicting that Ederson will start. The Brazilian will be hoping to pick up his first clean-sheet of the season as he aims to try and reclaim the Golden Glove for a third consecutive season.

In defence, it becomes a little harder to predict.

The most certain spot should be that of the ever-reliable Ruben Dias at the heart of defence. Alongside him, Nathan Ake will likely drop to the bench. In his place, John Stones will return, as the Barnsley boy looks to continue his impressive form for club and country last season.

In the full-back positions, I reckon Joao Cancelo will keep his place at right-back. His creativity will be welcomed in a game where Manchester City will enjoy the vast majority of possession.

At left-back, the less said about Benjamin Mendy, the better. Oleksandr Zinchenko made a brief appearance from the bench against Tottenham, so the Ukrainian should get a chance from the start here.

In midfield, Fernandinho's nous remains undiminished, but sadly his fitness is questionable. After starting the past few matches, the veteran will likely be rested with Rodri making his first start of the season.

Next to him, manager's favourite Ilkay Gundogan will start provided he is fit after a minor shoulder injury picked up on Sunday afternoon. Completing the trio would usually be Kevin de Bruyne, however the Belgian did not train on Friday - as confirmed by Pep Guardiola - and so Jack Grealish should start in the centre of the park.

The front three is a bit tougher to predict after some real lacklustre performances in the games against Leicester and Spurs. With Jack Grealish maintaining his position in the centre of midfielder, Pep Guardiola could opt for Ferran Torres from the left.

In the middle, I can see Gabriel Jesus making his first start. Manchester City need a goalscorer, and right now the Brazilian is still our most reliable striker, so he should be given the chance to gain some momentum.

Completing the starting XI, I'm going to go for Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian wizard has disappointed so far in competitive action, but this is an ideal game for him to demonstrate his creativity.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Kyle Walker, Nathan Aké, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling.

