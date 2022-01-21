John Stones and Ruben Dias Reunited at Centre-Back, Bernardo Silva top Operate as False-Nine - Predicted Team: Southampton vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to the south coast to face Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton side this weekend, and here is how we predict the league leaders will line-up.

After a dominant 1-0 win over Chelsea last Saturday, Manchester City come into the fixture against Southampton in the midst of a terrific 12-game winning streak in the Premier League.

A sensational Kevin De Bruyne strike was enough to separate Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel’s sides, as the Sky Blues moved 11 points clear of second placed Liverpool at the top of the table.

On the contrary, Southampton have won just two out of their last 10 games in the Premier League, as they prepare to host the best team in the country at present at St. Mary’s this weekend.

However, their energetic display earned them a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium this season and Ralph Hasenhüttl will aim to deploy yet another press-heavy approach to keep Manchester City at bay once again.

As City have their eyes set on continuing their flawless run, here’s how we expect Pep Guardiola’s men to line-up in Saturday evening’s clash.

Predicted XI

After coming up clutch against Romelu Lukaku with a fine stop against Chelsea, Ederson is set to keep his place in Pep Guardiola’s side as he continues to build on an excellent personal campaign.

Kyle Walker is set to make his 330th Premier League appearance, as we expect the England international to occupy his usual right-back spot.

John Stones could be in line for a rare back-to-back start this season, after the England international’s brilliant display against Chelsea last weekend. Ruben Dias’ exclusion against Thomas Tuchel’s side was a case of ‘Pep Roulette’, but the Portuguese international should be tipped to slot straight back in alongside his trusted partner from last season.

No player has played more minutes at Manchester City than Joao Cancelo this season and that is expected to continue against the Saints, with another start for the tremendous full-back.

The faultless Rodri has been in undroppable form throughout the current campaign and is set to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for Manchester City’s trip to St. Mary’s.

After being excluded from last Saturday’s contest against Chelsea, Ilkay Gundogan looks like a safe bet to occupy one of the midfield spots for this this weekend’s clash.

The Belgian’s scorcher against his former employers can be added to his countless iconic moments at Manchester City as Southampton prepare to face the wrath of a Kevin De Bruyne, who is gradually coming into his own, week after week.

Raheem Sterling was arguably the best player on the pitch against Chelsea last weekend, and the forward is expected to be deployed as a right-winger against Southampton once again.

A positional change could be on the cards for Bernardo Silva, with the Portuguese maestro being potentially deployed as a false nine this weekend.

From operating centrally to taking up his usual left-wing spot, Phil Foden could be set for another start this weekend.

Starting XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Luke Mbete, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho, James McAtee, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer.

