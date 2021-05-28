John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko And Phil Foden To Start! - Predicted Team: Manchester City Vs Chelsea (UCL Final)

Pep Guardiola will select a team for a European final for the first time in a decade, as Manchester City prepare to face Chelsea in their first ever Champions League final.

The Blues successfully overcame Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals to secure a spot in the final of Europe’s elite competition, with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea standing between Manchester City and a historic treble.

Portugal proved a destination of disappointment last season, as Lyon knocked the Blues out of the competition at the quarter-final stages, but the recently crowned Premier League champions will be hoping the country proves a destination of delight this time around.

Around 6,000 City supporters are expected to be at the Estádio do Dragão to watch the Champions, while a further 4,000 will be watching events unfold at the CFA’s Academy Stadium.

Pep Guardiola announced on Monday that he had a fully fit squad to choose from, although the manager said that he “has some doubts” when asked whether he already had in mind which eleven players would start.

The Catalan has become infamous for precarious tactical choices against English sides in Europe, but with a fully fit squad and impressive individual performances in recent weeks, the boss faces a selection headache ahead of what Ilkay Gundogan described as the “biggest game of all of our careers so far.”

Ahead of Manchester City’s inaugural Champions League finak, here's how we think Pep Guardiola will set-up…

Tactically, the dilemma facing Guardiola is whether to play the false-nine system - a set-up born in Manchester City’s ruthless 3-1 win over Chelsea in January at Stamford Bridge, or whether the manager opts for something more conventional; such as playing with a recognised striker or even potentially matching Chelsea with a 3-4-3 set-up - something which proved unsuccessful in the 2-1 League loss three weeks ago.

As seen against Borussia Dortmund, PSG and on numerous occasions domestically - including at Anfield - one suspects City will begin with the fluid front three, false-nine set-up in Porto.

One of several players who will be not be affected tactically is Ederson, who despite only featuring in one of the previous three fixtures against Chelsea this season, is guaranteed to make his 39th European start for City on Saturday evening. The Brazilian, who beat Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to claim his second successive Golden Glove award, is key to the Blues’ assured defence and may also be required elsewhere, given his reported penalty taking credentials.

Despite Joao Cancelo’s incredibly impressive campaign, Kyle Walker will undoubtedly be given the nod to start at right-back. The England international's pace will be potentially pivotal to City being able to neutralise the Chelsea counterattack.

Aymeric Laporte, who has just successfully switched international allegiance to Spain, will be the centre-back to miss out on a start on Saturday. The unbreakable bond and inspired defensive performance from Ruben Dias and John Stones against PSG means the pair should be rewarded with starts in the final.

Similarly to Ruben Dias and John Stones, the heroic performance of Oleksandr Zinchenko in the semi-finals means the Ukrainian can be expected to start at left-back. The 24 year-old, who joined City for just £1.7 million in 2016, chose to stay and fight for his place at the club again this season. Very few would be more deserving of a Champions League winners medal than the midfielder turned full-back.

Fernandinho and Rodri found themselves in a double-pivot when City lost 2-1 to Chelsea in early May, but we expect only the captain will make his 350th performance for the club at the Estádio do Dragão.

Ilkay Gundogan is one of only two current players in the squad to have played in a Champions League final - with Borussia Dortmund in 2013. Manchester City’s top goalscorer this season with 17 goals has been influential in many of the clubs famous European nights, and one can only hope that Saturday will be no exception.

Alongside Ilkay Gundogan will be workaholic Bernardo Silva, who’s consistency has gone under the radar this season. The Portugal international, who recently made his 200th Manchester City appearance, is key to the sides high press.

The man of the semi-finals, Riyad Mahrez can expect to make his 25th Champions League appearance on Saturday, with the Algerian influential and pivotal to City’s striker-less attack. With four goals in his last three European showings, one can expect to see the winger on the flank this weekend.

Despite Raheem Sterling showing glimpses of form in recent weeks, Stockport’s Phil Foden can be expected to make a fairytale start for the Blues on Saturday night. On what would be his 50th appearance this season, the 21 year-old will look to be the most influential England midfielder on the pitch, as he looks to add the Champions League to his growing silverware collection.

Kevin De Bruyne, who provided 10,000 supporters with an exhibition in passing last weekend during the 5-0 thrashing of Everton, will technically start “up-top” for the Blues on Saturday night with the false-nine set-up likely to provide the Belgian midfielder with freedom in the final third - similar to his stellar showing at Stamford Bridge.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, James Trafford, Joao Cancelo, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero.

