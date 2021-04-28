John Stones replaces Aymeric Laporte, Phil Foden starts! - Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City (Team News)

For only the second time in the club's history, Manchester City are in the Champions League semi-finals. This year, they face formidable opposition in the form of Paris Saint-Germain, who have just knocked out the reigning European champions Bayern Munich.

Here's how Pep Guardiola has lined up the side for this one...

In goal, Ederson was given the weekend off as he saw his number two Zack Steffen keep a clean sheet in the Carabao Cup final, but his services are needed more than ever tonight.

In front of him, Kyle Walker's pace will be vital in minimising the threat Paris have in attack. Joao Cancelo will have to be equally as cautious, and hope he doesn't find himself too far up the pitch. Ruben Dias has controlled City's defence all season, and tonight he's joined by John Stones.

Rodri was another one rested over the weekend, but he has the important job of holding together the midfield today - while also making his 100th appearance in a Manchester City shirt. In front of him, Ilkay Gundogan plays alongside the returning Bernardo Silva.

In attack, Riyad Mahrez is returning to France with a point to prove, after a spell of red-hot form under Pep Guardiola. Moving over to the left, the match-winner in both legs against Borussia Dortmund, Phil Foden also starts.

That leaves the usual Champions League false nine role to Kevin De Bruyne.

