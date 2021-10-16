    • October 16, 2021
    John Stones Returns, Jack Grealish Dropped - Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Burnley (Premier League)

    Manchester City host Burnley at the Etihad Stadium for their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.
    The Premier League champions will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Clarets following their intense 2-2 draw away at Liverpool prior to the international break.

    City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed in his pre-match press-conference on Friday that Ederson and Gabriel Jesus unavailable for the Sky Blues, which means that Zack Steffen will step in goal against Sean Dyche's side.

    Here are the confirmed lineups from the 3 PM [UK] kick-off clash in the east side of Manchester-

    Manchester City: Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

    Substitutes: Carson, Slicker, Walker, Dias, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer

    Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Pieters; Brownhill, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Cornet, Wood

    Substitutes: Hennessey, Bardsley, Long, Gudmundsson, Roberts, Norris, Lennon, Rodriguez, Barnes

