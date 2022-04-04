John Stones Returns, Riyad Mahrez Replaces Jack Grealish in the Front-Three - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid (Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg)

Manchester City welcome Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium for the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday evening.

After a convincing 2-0 victory against Burnley on Saturday afternoon, Manchester City regained top spot in the Premier League table for another matchday, after Liverpool briefly leapfrogged them in the early kick-off.

Focusing their attention to the first-leg of the quarter-final tie of the Champions League, Pep Guardiola’s side face none other than European specialists Atletico Madrid.

Unlike Manchester City - who could retain their league crown - the Spanish side's performances have fallen off this term, from champions status, to sitting third in La Liga at present. However, Diego Simeone's side showcased their pedigree in Europe after a crafty two-legged win in the Round of 16 over Manchester City's local rivals, Manchester United. While Pep Guardiola's men convinced in their 5-0 aggregate drubbing of Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in the previous round, the La Liga club certainly present a much sterner challenge for the Blues. In what promises to be an enticing encounter, here is how we expect Manchester City to line up against Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night.

Predicted XI

After keeping his 17th clean sheet in the Premier League this season, Ederson will enter this fixture in high spirits.

With Kyle Walker serving the last game of his three-match ban, Joao Cancelo is set to occupy the right-back spot.

While Pep Guardiola had admitted that John Stones was not fully fit to face Burnley at the weekend, the Catalan coach is likely to have kept the Champions League tie in mind when selecting a line-up to face the Clarets.

Despite Nathan Ake’s impressive showing at Turf Moor, it seems like it will be Aymeric Laporte to keep his place out of the two centre-halves in the starting XI from Saturday’s victory.

With Joao Cancelo set to operate in his natural position for this game, Oleksandr Zinchenko looks likely to be drafted into the side at left-back against Atletico Madrid.

Rodri is expected to be reunited with his former employers in his usual defensive midfield role on Tuesday evening, keeping club captain Fernandinho out of the side once again, and as widely expected.

After being rested against Sean Dyche’s men, Bernardo Silva looks dead set to slot in straight into the side whom he was linked with last summer over a possible high-profile transfer from the Etihad Stadium.

Coming off the back of a cracking strike and sumptuous pre-assist for Ilkay Gundogan's strike against Burnley, Kevin De Bruyne is a no-brainer in the starting XI for such a massive contest.

Manchester City's Mr. Champions League Riyad Mahrez was allowed to take a breather at the weekend following Algeria’s disappointing end to their 2022 World Cup Qualifiers campaign, but Pep Guardiola may plan to unleash the winger to do what he does best on another major European night.

Phil Foden may well have been substituted as early as the 64th minute against Burnley to preserve him for the battle against Diego Simeone's men.

Raheem Sterling’s man of the match performance on the weekend should be enough to earn him a start for the first-leg on Tuesday.

Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Cieran Slicker, CJ-Egan Riley, Luke Mbete, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho, Romeo Lavia, Ilkay Gundogan, James McAtee, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus.

