John Stones Starts and Riyad Mahrez Returns - Everton vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Frank Lampard's Everton will lock horns this weekend, in what is guaranteed to be an enticing contest at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

For Manchester City, the current Premier League leaders will certainly have redemption on their agenda, after suffering a 2-3 home defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Despite the end of their 15-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola’s side still sit at the summit of the league table. However, their latest setback has meant that the title race is firmly on, which makes this fixture a big one.

The last time Manchester City faced Everton in the English top-flight, a 3-0 win ensued at the Etihad Stadium and the Premier League champions will be hoping for much of the same this weekend.

As for 16th placed Everton, they have had a mixed start to life under Frank Lampard, with two wins and two defeats in their four matches across all competitions since the former Chelsea boss’ appointment.

Coming off the back of a 2-0 defeat against Southampton, the Toffees would be salivating at the prospect of pulling off an upset against arguably the best team in the country at present.

As the two sides gear up to go toe-to-toe at Goodison Park on Saturday evening, here is how we expect Manchester City to line-up.

Predicted XI

As per standard procedure, Ederson will keep his place in goal.

Kyle Walker looks set to make his 135th appearance in the Premier League for Manchester City against Frank Lampard’s side.

John Stones could be in for a rare start against his former side, as he makes his return to Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

Ruben Dias is expected to join his go-to partner at the back from last season, as Manchester City eye a return to winning ways this weekend.

At the moment, it is impossible to imagine the instrumental Joao Cancelo being dropped to the bench, especially with all signs pointing towards the Sky Blues set to be in a hotly-contested title race with Liverpool.

IMAGO / Sportimage Joao Cancelo breaks through the Brentford defence at the Etihad Stadium IMAGO / Action Plus Joao Cancelo rises high to control the ball against Watford at Vicarage Road

The same can be said for Rodri, who is expected to keep his place in holding midfield.

Bernardo Silva is set to depart the false nine role he played against Tottenham, returning to his usual spot in the centre of midfield against Everton.

Kevin De Bruyne is likely to make his 200th appearance in the Premier League, as he starts proceedings from the middle of the park.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo Kevin De Bruyne warms-up for Champions League action against Sporting CP IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Bernardo Silva celebrates his second goal against Sporting CP in the Champions League

After being rested against Spurs, the clutch Riyad Mahrez will take his usual berth on the right-wing.

Phil Foden is a safe bet for yet another start, as Pep Guardiola utilises him as a false nine once again.

The in-form Raheem Sterling looks set to start on the left flank as a hostile Merseyside crowd awaits the former Liverpool boy wonder.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Raheem Sterling celebrates his goal against Sporting CP in the Champions League IMAGO / PA Images Phil Foden launches an attack for Manchester City against Tottenham in the Premier League

Starting XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling.

Substitutes: Scott Carson, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, James McAtee, Gabriel Jesus.

