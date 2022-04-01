John Stones Starts Despite Injury Concern, Fernandinho to Occupy Rodri Role - Predicted Team: Burnley vs Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City return to Premier League action following the final international break of the 2021/22 season, with the challenge of a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley next up on the agenda in a season-defining period for the squad.

Despite their 4-1 win against Southampton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup prior to the international break, Manchester City will be aiming to return to winning ways against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

With just one point separating Pep Guardiola’s side from nearest challengers Liverpool at the top of the table, getting a victory at all costs is key for the Premier League champions to maintain a foothold in the title race.

However, that is going to be far from an easy task against Sean Dyche’s side, who are fighting to escape the relegation zone, currently sitting in 19th place.

Three defeats, one win and one loss in their last five games is a sign of a side that has struggled for form all season, with the daunting task of clinching a result against the best side in the country in store for them this weekend.

As both sides are set to battle it out following the return of club football this weekend, here is how we expected Manchester City to line-up in a big month for the squad.

Predicted XI

After being excluded from the Brazil squad due to gastroenteritis, Ederson is expected to be fresh in between the sticks at Turf Moor, and has trained as normal with the squad this week.

With Gareth Southgate informing Kyle Walker about his decision to opt for ‘two younger full-backs’ for England’s friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast, the 31-year old will be raring to go from the off this weekend.

Despite suffering an injury during the warm-up before an international friendly against Switzerland, John Stones’ early return to the club was described as a ‘precaution’, indicating that he may well be in for an instant return to action.

IMAGO / PA Images Aymeric Laporte is a safe bet to slot right alongside the Englishman as Pep Guardiola’s trusted centre-pairing at this present moment, with Ruben Dias still ruled out through injury. With two games apiece against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool set to be played in the space of just 11 days, Joao Cancelo could be given a rest this weekend, with Oleksandr Zinchenko handed a rare start on Saturday afternoon. Similarly, Rodri may also be given a game to recharge his batteries as a season-defining week-and-a-half approaches for Manchester City, with Fernandinho trusted with the role of anchoring the back-four against Burnley. IMAGO / PA Images After starting from the bench in Manchester City’s previous game against Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals, Bernardo Silva is expected to return straight back to the fold this weekend. With Belgium boss Roberto Martinez opting for a younger squad this time around during the international period, Kevin De Bruyne is set to start after a much-deserved break. Much like Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez was also rested in the 4-1 win against the Saints prior to the break, which makes the Algerian a safe bet to start proceedings, especially considering his goal off the bench. IMAGO / PA Images Phil Foden, who also stamped his authority as a substitute with a cracking strike against Ralph Hassenhuttl's side, is set to occupy the false-nine role against Sean Dyche’s men. Jack Grealish may be handed a place on the bench, with Raheem Sterling looking likely to be deployed on the left after being excluded from the starting XI in the previous Premier League game, which ended in a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Starting XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Luke Mbete, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, James McAtee, Gabriel Jesus.

