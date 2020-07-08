John Stones starts! - Manchester City vs Newcastle (Team News)

After a disappointing loss to Southampton at the weekend, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will be hoping to bounce back with a victory against Newcastle United in the Premier League. With an FA Cup Semi-Final in sight, Guardiola may have one-eye on what's round the corner when it comes to his team selection.

So here's how the manager lines up for this one...

-----

Ederson takes up his usual place in between the sticks. Joao Cancelo, after an impressive performance on Sunday, keeps his place at right-back. Oleksandr Zinchenko also keeps his place a left-back, despite his mistake against Southampton - with Benjamin Mendy not even in the squad. In centre-back, John Stones finally returns alongside Nicolas Otamendi to combat Newcastle's aerial threat.

In midfield, Rodri sits behind a midfield two of Kevin De Bruyne and captain David Silva. De Bruyne is three assists from equalling Thierry Henry's assist record of 20, and will be hoping to add to his tally today.

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Riyad Mahrez keeps his place out on the right, with Phil Foden looking like he'll operate from the left. That leaves the only fit number nine Gabriel Jesus still looking to break his scoring duck up-front.

That leaves a bench of: Claudio Bravo, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Tommy Doyle, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra