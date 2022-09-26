John Stones Suffers Hamstring Injury In England v Germany

Manchester City have been handed an injury setback after John Stones was forced to leave the pitch through injury in the first half of England's 3-3 draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

It appeared as if the City man suffered a hamstring injury after he made an interception in the England area and subsequently went down holding the back of his leg when he tried to run up the field.

The defender was forced to leave the pitch in the 37th minute due to the injury and was replaced by Cityzens teammate Kyle Walker.

IMAGO / Sportimage

There was a sizeable City involvement in the game, with a total of four Sky Blues players getting minutes tonight.

Alongside Stones and Walker, Phil Foden also played for England and completed 66 minutes on the pitch before being replaced by Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

Ilkay Gundogan started for The Three Lions' opponents tonight and managed to get himself on the scoresheet after netting a penalty to put his side 1-0 up.

The penalty itself was awarded after Manchester United defender Harry Maguire made an incredibly clumsy tackle in the box on Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, which was adjudged to have been a foul upon inspection from VAR.

IMAGO / Schüler

Gundogan made no mistake once the spot-kick was awarded and calmly stroked his penalty Pope's bottom left corner.

England fans will be hoping that Stones can make a speedy recovery for the World Cup as a partnership between him and Fikayo Tomori looks more appealing day by day, given Maguire's torrid run of form over the last year or so.

Thankfully for Man City fans, the injury is likely to impact them to a lesser extent, with the signing of Manuel Akanji now beginning to look like a very smart piece of business indeed.

Alongside the Swiss national, The Cityzens also have Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte (believed to be close to returning from his knee injury) who can all cover for Stones.

There is still no update on the severity of Stones' injury but the England man could now be facing a race against time to return to fitness ahead of the World Cup in November.

