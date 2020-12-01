John Stones to continue ahead of Aymeric Laporte - Porto vs Manchester City Predicted XI (UCL)

Manchester City travel to FC Porto hoping to keep up their impressive 100% record in the Champions League this season. However, a point for both sides would see City confirmed as group winners with Porto confirmed as the other team to progress to the knockout stages.

Heading into this off the back of a stirring 5-0 demolition of Burnley via a Riyad Mahrez masterclass, and with Fulham awaiting on Saturday in the Premier League, here’s how we think Pep Guardiola will line up.

-----

For the remaining game against Marseille, Zack Steffen may be given an opportunity. However, with top spot still not secure, Ederson should remain in goal.

In front of him, I think Joao Cancelo will return at right-back, with Kyle Walker rested as he was last week. In defence, John Stones and Ruben Dias will continue their promising partnership to avoid risking Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Aké as they return from minor issues. Meanwhile, Benjamin Mendy should be given the chance to continue his momentum at left back.

In midfield, Rodri will start after being rested for the second half against Burnley. Alongside the Spaniard, I think we’ll see Ilkay Gundogan dropped with Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden starting - the latter doesn’t start much domestically but he is favoured in Europe, and will hope to be the match-winner again.

Up front, Gabriel Jesus will spearhead the attack in Aguero’s absence - the Argentine has not travelled due to a minor flare up in his knee. Fresh from his hattrick against Burnley, Riyad Mahrez should continue on the right flank, and on the left I suspect we’ll see Raheem Sterling, with Ferran Torres starting this one from the bench.

(Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Substitutes: Steffen, Ake, Walker, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Bernardo, Ferran Torres.

-----

You can follow Mark on Twitter here: @MDGough96

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra