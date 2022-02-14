John Stones to Start at Right-Back, Kevin De Bruyne Returns to Midfield - Predicted Team: Sporting CP vs Man City (Champions League)

Manchester City and Sporting CP prepare to go head-to-head in a fascinating Champions League round of 16 battle in front of a packed José Alvalade Stadium on Tuesday night.

Coming off the back of a dominant 4-0 triumph against Norwich in the Premier League, Manchester City enter this contest with confidence through the roof.

While a Champions League last-16 fixture presents a much more daunting challenge, City topped their group above the likes of PSG and RB Leipzig. Adding to that, they remain unbeaten in their previous 14 games, with 13 wins and one draw.

Sporting CP are in brilliant touch themselves, winning five games on the bounce in all competitions, whilst being in the race to defend their Primeira Liga crown this season.

Finishing above Champions League regulars Borussia Dortmund in the group stage, and securing a second-placed finish behind one of the most in-form teams in Europe in Ajax is testament to how excellent Ruben Amorim’s side have been this season.

As the two sides prepare to lock horns on Tuesday night, here is how we expected Manchester City to line up for the last-16 tie.

Predicted XI

After keeping yet another clean sheet against Norwich on the weekend, Ederson will keep his place in between the sticks.

The successful experiment of deploying John Stones at right-back against Brentford could return against Sporting, with the suspended Kyle Walker out of contention.

Ruben Dias is expected to marshal the backline once again, as he makes a return to his homeland. After being rested against Dean Smith’s side on Saturday, Aymeric Laporte is likely to slot back into the XI.

Joao Cancelo has played the most minutes of any Manchester City player in the squad this season and his handling of the pre-match press duties further indicates the Portuguese international’s chances of starting.

As Fernandinho operated in defensive midfield against the Canaries, Rodri is likely to be drafted back for the crucial Champions League tie.

Bernardo Silva is likely to start in the middle of the park, as per standard procedure.

After Ilkay Gundogan came in for Kevin De Bruyne against Norwich at the weekend, vice-versa is set to be expected this time out, with the Belgian’s inclusion against Ruben Amorim’s side.

No one thrives like Riyad Mahrez in the Champions League and the Algerian could well start his fourth game in a row across all competitions on Tuesday night.

Phil Foden’s goal against the Canaries would have undoubtedly boosted his confidence, as the England international could well be deployed as a false nine once again.

The weekend's hat-trick hero Raheem Sterling virtually picks himself for the European clash this week, after a spectacular display on the weekend, and many would say deservedly so.

Starting XI: Ederson; John Stones, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling.

Substitutes: Scott Carson, Cieran Slicker, Luke Mbete, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Romeo Lavia, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, James McAtee, Kayky, Liam Delap.

