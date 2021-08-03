Sports Illustrated home
Kevin De Bruyne And Bernardo Silva To Return To The Bench! - Predicted Team: Man City Vs Blackpool (Pre-Season)

Manchester City will look end their pre-season on a positive note with the visit of Blackpool F.C on Tuesday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

Considering the pre-season that was on the cards, three friendly games have been decent preparation for Pep Guardiola before the traditional Community Shield opener on Saturday. 

Last Saturday, a Riyad Mahrez inspired Manchester City easily swatted aside Barnsley 4-0. It also saw the return of a few familiar faces, including Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko. 

Tuesday's opposition, Blackpool enjoyed promotion back to the Championship last season under Neil Critchley, beating Lincoln City in a tightly contested playoff final. 

Here's how we think Pep Guardiola will line-up to combat the Seasiders...

Zack Steffen will complete his trio of pre-season warmup's before also start in goal for Manchester City's Community Shield clash with Leicester City. 

At right-back, Joao Cancelo will continue in Kyle Walker's absence. The Portuguese international has looked fresh and sharp so far, and will look to build on an excellent 2020/21 season.

I think Oleksandr Zinchenko may move back into his usual left-back slot for this one. Benjamin Mendy has really impressed in the first two fixtures, but I feel three games in a week may be a little too much for the Frenchmen's fitness. 

Despite Aymeric Laporte's imminent return to pre-season training, Ruben Dias and Nathan Aké will continue their partnership at the heart of the defence. 

READ MORE: How Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are impacting Sterling's contract

READ MORE: Jack Grealish's Man City medical details revealed in recent reports

Rodri has returned to training, but I think he'll be eased back into it in the second half - so captain Fernandinho will start again. 

Ahead of him, I feel Ilkay Gundogan will come in. The German got the second 45 at the weekend, but he'll want to get a few more minutes in the tank ahead of the new campaign.

I was surprised to see a lot of the youngsters feature from the start at the weekend. Both Cole Palmer and James McAtee impressed, but i'll opt for the former on Tuesday.

Riyad Mahrez will look to keep up his clinical goalscoring form from the right, as will the equally impressive Samuel Edozie from the left. 

Up-front, Ben Knight was another who got on the scoresheet for the first time in blue, but his link-up play was something that really caught the eye. 

Substitutes: Van Sas, Mendy, McAtee, Sandler, Roberts, Couto, Doyle, Pozo, Rogers, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Burns.

