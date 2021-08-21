Kevin de Bruyne AND John Stones Absent, Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle Included - Confirmed Teams: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

The team news for Manchester City vs Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon has been confirmed.

Manchester City host newly-promoted Norwich in their first match at the Etihad Stadium of the new Premier League campaign, as Pep Guardiola's side look to recover from last Sunday's opening weekend defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 loss against Nuno Espirito Santo's men in North London, and the onus will be on Manchester City to recover in the best possible fashion this time around after Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all bagged comfortable wins on the opening gameweek of fixtures.

Here is all the confirmed team news from the Etihad Stadium ahead of the second Premier League clash of the season:

Manchester City XI to face Norwich City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish; Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres.

Bench: Zack Steffen, Nathan Ake, Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer.

Norwich City XI to face Manchester City: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Gilmour, Rupp, Lees-Melou; Rashica, Pukki, Cantwell.

Bench: Gunn, Dowell, Tzolis, Sorensen, Mclean, Sargent, Mumba, Idah, Omobamidele.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra