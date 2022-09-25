Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake Feature In Holland Vs Belgium

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne faced each other in the UEFA Nations League.

Manchester City have got plenty of players away with their respective countries on international duty as the majority of them look to try and cement there in place in the World Cup squads which are set to be announced soon after these set of fixtures.

The Qatar World Cup begins in just over 60 days so players will not have any more chances to play and impress for their national sides so playing for their clubs will be pivotal.

In the last round of Nations League group stage fixtures Holland hosted Belgium with the top two in League A group 4 battling it out for the top spot.

IMAGO / Belga

Ake and De Bruyne start in Holland victory

Louis Van Gaal's Holland side ended up winning 1-0 thanks to a header from Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk in the 73rd minute.

Ake started the game next to him on the left of a back three but he was substituted off at half-time for Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia to change the system.

De Bruyne started on the right side of an attacking trio with Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi making two big chances in the game.

He played the full game but Belgium ended with no goal and finished second in the group six points off their opponents in the end.

The pair are expected to be ready for action next weekend for the Manchester derby.

