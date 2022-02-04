Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling Approaching Significant Landmarks - Man City vs Fulham Stat Preview (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Pep Guardiola and Marco Silva's respective sides are ready to face each other in what promises to be an enticing FA Cup fourth round clash on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City come in to this fixture with redemption on their minds, after a frustrating 1-1 draw against Southampton in the Premier League prior to the start of the winter break.

Despite their 12-game winning streak in the Premier League coming to an end, Pep Guardiola’s side sit nine-points clear at the top of the division, and remain firmly in contention on three separate fronts this campaign.

Much like Manchester City, Fulham are the current leaders of the Championship, looking on course to lift the title with a comfortable five-point deficit over second-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Marco Silva’s men have won four and drawn one out of their last five matches, ready to host the Premier League champions whilst being in dominant touch themselves.

As both sides face each other in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend, here are all of the interesting and notable statistics to keep an eye out for ahead of the match.

Manchester City

Joao Cancelo (1,838), Ruben Dias (1,640), Aymeric Laporte (1,620) and Rodri (1,580) are ranked in the top four of players with the most passes played in the Premier League this season.

Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva have completed the highest successful dribbles per 90 in all competitions this season. (1.96).

Rodri has completed 255 out of his 287 long passes across all competitions, registering the highest long pass completion rate of 88.9% this season.

Bernardo Silva has made the highest number of pressures out of player at the club this season in all competitions (345).

Pep Guardiola’s side have played the highest number of passes out of any team in the Premier League this season (15,640).

No player in the side has made more blocks than Joao Cancelo in the current campaign (28).

Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic is the top scorer in the Championship this season with 28 goals in 26 games.

Fulham have scored the highest number of goals in the division (74 goals).

Only one player in the Championship has more assists than Harry Wilson in the 2021/22 campaign (10 assists in 24 games).

Tim Ream has played the highest number of minutes out of any player in Fulham’s squad this season (2,450).

Antonee Robinson has made the most number of interceptions at the club this season (42).

Previous Meetings

In the last 10 encounters between both sides, Manchester City have won every single game.

Pep Guardiola has a 100% record in his previous meetings against the West London outfit.

The last time these two sides met was in the Premier League last season, when Manchester City ran out 0-3 winners at Craven Cottage.

Landmarks

Kevin De Bruyne is one win away from reaching 200 victories as a Manchester City player.

Raheem Sterling is two goals shy of scoring his 125th at Manchester City.

Jack Grealish could make his FA Cup debut for Manchester City this weekend, if he features against Fulham.

Kevin De Bruyne is just one goal away from registering his 75th strike at Manchester City.

