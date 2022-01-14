Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling On The Verge of Crucial Landmarks - Man City vs Chelsea Stat Preview (Premier League)

Manchester City and Chelsea face each other in the 50th ever Premier League meeting between the two clubs on Saturday, and here is a statistical look at the match in hand!

Going into what promises to be a cracker of a contest, a 10-point gap separates Manchester City and Chelsea, and the hosts will almost certainly have their eyes on further extending that margin at the top of the table.

While Pep Guardiola’s men are on an 11-game winning streak across the Premier League, Thomas Tuchel’s side have won just one and drawn four out of their last five matches.

Both sides are entering the clash feeling confident, with Manchester City having beaten Arsenal in the top-flight and Swindon Town in the FA Cup, while Chelsea have reached the final of the Carabao Cup by defeating Tottenham.

As Manchester City host Chelsea at the Etihad for the Saturday afternoon kick-off, City Xtra takes a look at intriguing statistics to unpack before the clash!

Manchester City

Joao Cancelo (1,675), Ruben Dias (1,552), Aymeric Laporte (1,445) and Rodri (1,398) are the top four players in order of the most passes played across the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling has accumulated the highest expected goals across all competitions in the Sky Blues squad this season (0.64).

Kevin De Bruyne makes 3.53 key passes per 90, the highest out of any City player this season in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola’s side have scored the most goals in the Premier League this season (53).

Joao Cancelo has played the most minutes out of any player at Manchester City this season (2,492).

No player has a higher dribble success rate (66%) than Ilkay Gundogan in the City squad across all competitions.

Chelsea

Only two players have made more blocks than Thiago Silva in the Premier League this season (21).

No player in the Chelsea squad has made more interceptions than Jorginho across all competitions this season (54).

Reece James has been the highest-scoring defender in the Premier League this season (4).

Apart from Lukasz Fabianski, no player in the Premier League has played more minutes than Edouard Mendy this season (1,800).

Antonio Rudiger has the most touches out of any player in the Chelsea squad in all competitions (2,015).

Previous Meetings

The last time the two sides faced each other was in September 2021, with Manchester City coming out on top with a 0-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Pep Guardiola has won only one out of his last 4 encounters against Thomas Tuchel in all competitions so far.

In the 49 previous meetings in the Premier League between both sides, City have won 15, Chelsea have won 27 and 4 games have been drawn.

Potential Landmarks

Raheem Sterling is two goals shy of scoring his 125th for the Sky Blues in all competitions.

Kevin De Bruyne is two goals away from registering his 75th goal in a Manchester City shirt.

