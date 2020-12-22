Kevin De Bruyne dropped from matchday squad, Laporte returns to partner Dias - Arsenal vs Manchester City (Team News)
Manchester City have travelled down South to take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup Quarter Final. The Blues are fresh off a vital three points against Southampton at the weekend, so will be looking to build momentum.
Here's how Pep Guardiola has lined his side up...
-----
In goal, Zack Steffen takes his usual position in goal for the cup competitions - giving Ederson a well earned rest. At right-back, Joao Cancelo swaps to his more natural position, with Oleksandr Zinchenko filling in on the left. That leaves a centre-back pairing of Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias.
In midfield, Rodri is partnered by Fernandinho in the double pivot. Ahead of him will be Bernardo Silva, who had a much improved performance on Saturday.
In the forward line, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden return to the starting line-up on the wings. With Gabriel Jesus recovering from injury to start up-front.
-----
