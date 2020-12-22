NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Kevin De Bruyne dropped from matchday squad, Laporte returns to partner Dias - Arsenal vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City have travelled down South to take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup Quarter Final.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City have travelled down South to take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup Quarter Final. The Blues are fresh off a vital three points against Southampton at the weekend, so will be looking to build momentum.

Here's how Pep Guardiola has lined his side up...

In goal, Zack Steffen takes his usual position in goal for the cup competitions - giving Ederson a well earned rest. At right-back, Joao Cancelo swaps to his more natural position, with Oleksandr Zinchenko filling in on the left. That leaves a centre-back pairing of Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias.

In midfield, Rodri is partnered by Fernandinho in the double pivot. Ahead of him will be Bernardo Silva, who had a much improved performance on Saturday.

In the forward line, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden return to the starting line-up on the wings. With Gabriel Jesus recovering from injury to start up-front.

