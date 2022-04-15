Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker Miss Out, Jack Grealish, Nathan Ake Start - Predicted Team: Man City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

The iconic Wembley Stadium awaits, as a potential classic FA Cup semi-final between Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool is upon us this weekend.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool will enter this fixture with their confidence through the roof after securing their places in the Champions League semi-finals.

A 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid was enough for the Sky Blues to book a titanic tie against Real Madrid, while the Reds are set to face giantkillers Villareal in the last four.

With the Premier League decider between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s sides ending in a 2-2 draw, both teams will eye a win in the FA Cup semi-final to stamp their authority as the finest team in England.

As an intriguing contest awaits us on Saturday afternoon, here is how we expect Manchester City to line up.

Predicted XI

After his heroics in between the sticks to halt the Atletico Madrid onslaught, and Pep Guardiola suggesting that a physio consultation would be required in order to make a decision on Zack Steffen, we Ederson to start in goal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With Kyle Walker suffering an unfortunate ankle injury against Diego Simeone’s side on Wednesday night, Joao Cancelo is likely to slot in at right-back.

Despite Ruben Dias finally making the matchday squad for the second-leg of the Champions League quarter-final this week, it is unlikely that he will be risked for the upcoming FA Cup semi-final - with John Stones and Aymeric Laporte set to continue their partnership at the back.

Nathan Ake’s outstanding cameo at left-back in front of an atmospheric Wanda Metropolitano crowd makes him an automatic shoe-in for the knock-out tie against Liverpool.

imago1011288107h

Rodri is arguably the first name on the Manchester City teamsheet for big games and, as per standard procedure, the Spaniard is dead set to start from the off at Wembley this weekend.

The same can also be said for Bernardo Silva, who has been known to save his best for showdowns against Liverpool over the years.

Much like Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne was also substituted prematurely against Manchester City’s recent Spanish opponents, which guarantees a starting place for Ilkay Gundogan in the English capital.

imago1011001839h

With Raheem Sterling being benched against Atletico Madrid, it is likely that he makes a return against his former employers on Saturday afternoon.

Phil Foden is expected to be drafted into the Manchester City side once again, as the ‘Stockport Iniesta’ is reaching undroppable status at this point.

After being excluded from Pep Guardiola’s starting XI three games in a row, Jack Grealish may finally be handed a start this weekend.

imago1011293843h

Starting XI: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan; Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Romeo Lavia, James McAtee, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011285140h
News

"It Is Like Basketball" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Liverpool Learning Curve Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
Pep vs Atletico Away
News

Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update on Pep Guardiola's Future as Manchester City Manager

By Freddie Pye2 hours ago
imago1011304246h
News

"I am Going to Think About it" - Pep Guardiola Provides Early Team News Ahead of Liverpool Clash

By Adam Booker2 hours ago
imago1011284898h
News

Pep Guardiola Delivers Major Injury Update on Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final

By Harry Winters2 hours ago
imago1011270245h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Want to 'Stagger' Payments For Erling Haaland But Pay OVER £63 Million Release Clause

By Adam Booker3 hours ago
imago1011291035h
News

Manchester City 'Concerned' Fresh Injury Worry Could Miss a 'Huge Chunk' of Title Run-In

By Harry Siddall7 hours ago
imago1011285874h
News

Manchester City Star Breaks Italian TV Camera Light at Atletico Madrid After Injury Fears From Aggressive Tackling in First-Leg

By Vayam Lahoti7 hours ago
Sterling x Mahrez x Jesus
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola Fearful of Potential Exits for Manchester City Attacking Duo Amid Contract Renewal Talks

By Vayam Lahoti8 hours ago