Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker Miss Out, Jack Grealish, Nathan Ake Start - Predicted Team: Man City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

The iconic Wembley Stadium awaits, as a potential classic FA Cup semi-final between Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool is upon us this weekend.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool will enter this fixture with their confidence through the roof after securing their places in the Champions League semi-finals.

A 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid was enough for the Sky Blues to book a titanic tie against Real Madrid, while the Reds are set to face giantkillers Villareal in the last four.

With the Premier League decider between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s sides ending in a 2-2 draw, both teams will eye a win in the FA Cup semi-final to stamp their authority as the finest team in England.

As an intriguing contest awaits us on Saturday afternoon, here is how we expect Manchester City to line up.

Predicted XI

After his heroics in between the sticks to halt the Atletico Madrid onslaught, and Pep Guardiola suggesting that a physio consultation would be required in order to make a decision on Zack Steffen, we Ederson to start in goal.

With Kyle Walker suffering an unfortunate ankle injury against Diego Simeone’s side on Wednesday night, Joao Cancelo is likely to slot in at right-back.

Despite Ruben Dias finally making the matchday squad for the second-leg of the Champions League quarter-final this week, it is unlikely that he will be risked for the upcoming FA Cup semi-final - with John Stones and Aymeric Laporte set to continue their partnership at the back.

Nathan Ake’s outstanding cameo at left-back in front of an atmospheric Wanda Metropolitano crowd makes him an automatic shoe-in for the knock-out tie against Liverpool.

IMAGO / NurPhoto Rodri is arguably the first name on the Manchester City teamsheet for big games and, as per standard procedure, the Spaniard is dead set to start from the off at Wembley this weekend. The same can also be said for Bernardo Silva, who has been known to save his best for showdowns against Liverpool over the years. Much like Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne was also substituted prematurely against Manchester City’s recent Spanish opponents, which guarantees a starting place for Ilkay Gundogan in the English capital. IMAGO / PA Images With Raheem Sterling being benched against Atletico Madrid, it is likely that he makes a return against his former employers on Saturday afternoon. Phil Foden is expected to be drafted into the Manchester City side once again, as the ‘Stockport Iniesta’ is reaching undroppable status at this point. After being excluded from Pep Guardiola’s starting XI three games in a row, Jack Grealish may finally be handed a start this weekend. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Starting XI: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan; Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Romeo Lavia, James McAtee, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap.

