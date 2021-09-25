September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kevin De Bruyne Makes First Start Of The Season, Aymeric Laporte Returns! - Confirmed Lineups: Chelsea vs Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City begin a hectic week of football with a Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

It was around mid-November last year when a 3-1 thrashing of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge kickstarted a record-breaking winning run. Pep Guardiola will be hoping for a repeat performance this afternoon.

His side go into the fixture in 5th place, after a disappointing 0-0 draw with Southampton last weekend dropped them out of the top four. Chelsea on the other hand, are in flying form.

Currently top of the table, Thomas Tuchel's side have only dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield. This is all the more impressive when you take into account the Royal Blues were down to 10 men for the entirety of the second half.

Here are the confirmed teams from tonight's tie in West London:

READ MORE: Man City keeping 'close checks' on La Liga and Spain forward

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling offered to Barcelona in sensational player swap deal

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias (C), Laporte, Cancelo; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Foden; Grealish, Bernardo, Jesus.

Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Aké, Fernandinho, Lavia, Palmer, Mahrez, Sterling, Torres.

READ MORE: Pep and Man City receive triple fitness boost ahead of crunch games

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Lukaku, Werner.

Substitutes: Kepa, Thiago Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Havertz.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_32583248
Match Coverage

Kevin De Bruyne Makes First Start Of The Season, Aymeric Laporte Returns! - Confirmed Lineups: Chelsea vs Man City (Premier League)

13 seconds ago
sipa_33571857
News

"I Have The Highest Respect" - Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise On Pep Guardiola Ahead Of Premier League Clash

16 minutes ago
sipa_35147966
News

Major Update On The Fitness Of Lionel Messi Ahead Of Man City Clash

35 minutes ago
sipa_34656751
News

Man City Official 'Attracting Interest' From Premier League Sides for Director of Football Roles

1 hour ago
sipa_34599586
News

"Don't Get Injured..." - Pep Guardiola Offers Opinion On Proposed 2022/23 Season Schedule

1 hour ago
RH
Features/Opinions

Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek Six Preview

16 hours ago
sipa_35114768
News

"Before Was Dangerous" - Pep Guardiola Offers Opinion On Planned Safe Standing Trial in Premier League

17 hours ago
tf704768
News

Man City Receive Major Squad Boost Ahead of Chelsea Clash With Trio Part of Travelling Squad

17 hours ago