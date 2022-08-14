Kevin De Bruyne Says Manchester City Can Still Improve

Kevin De Bruyne scored a sensational goal and provided an assist in Manchester City's resounding 4-0 win against Bournemouth yesterday but has insisted that the Sky Blues can still raise their levels, despite the comfortable win.

De Bruyne scored City's second goal and turned provider to assist Phil Foden just six minutes after scoring, earning himself the Man of the Match award. The Belgian's strike was arguably the highlight of the match, the midfielder drove into the Bournemouth box before guiding a sumptuous curled effort with the outside of his foot beyond Mark Travers.

When asked about his goal, the 31-year-old told Mancity.com: "He (Lloyd Kelly) was backing off and he was closing more the outside so I saw the little gap, tried it and it went in.

"When I was young I tried everything and I got told off a lot of times.

"It’s important to do inside and outside with both feet because it can help and today it did help."

The playmaker also spoke about City's performance in general, emphasising the fact that his side can still improve even after such a dominant performance. The Belgian international said: "Obviously the circumstances are hard, it's so hot, the pitch wasn’t great which makes it all the more difficult.

"But leading 3-0 fairly quickly in the half makes it easy and even in the second half they were defending so deep.

"We didn’t give too much away but I think we can still go up a level."

The Cityzens are likely to face a much more tough challenge next weekend when they face off against Newcastle, who have had an unbeaten start to the season. The Sky Blues will desperate to secure another three points as they chase their third successive Premier League title.

Read More Manchester City Coverage