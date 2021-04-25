NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
Kevin De Bruyne returns from injury, Raheem Sterling starts! - Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur (Team News)

Kevin De Bruyne returns from injury, Raheem Sterling starts! - Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur (Team News)

Manchester City are looking to win their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup as they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Manchester City are looking to win their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup as they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Manchester City are looking to win a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup trophy as they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Sunday afternoon. The last time the two sides met, Ilkay Gundogan starred in a 3-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Here's how Pep Guardiola has lined up with a trophy on the line...

Zack Steffen will be disappointed with his role in Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final winning goal last week, so will be looking to have a solid outing today.

Joao Cancelo returns at left-back, hoping to win back his spot for Wednesday's game against Paris Saint-Germain. There's no rotation at right-back though, with Kyle Walker up against his former club. With John Stones suspended, Ruben Dias is partnered by Aymeric Laporte at centre-back.

In defensive midfield, there's a place for club captain Fernandinho, who will be looking to lift his first trophy with the armband and his sixth League Cup title. Ahead of him, it's the two of Ilkay Gundogan and the returning Kevin De Bruyne who start.

Phil Foden is on fire and is simply undroppable at the moment. The same could be said for Riyad Mahrez, who starts on the right. That leaves the striker spot for Raheem Sterling - who will be desperate to find some form.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

WhatsApp Image 2021-04-25 at 15.11.05
Match Coverage

Kevin De Bruyne returns from injury, Raheem Sterling starts! - Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur (Team News)

sipa_32915897
News

"Manchester City didn't take well to being humbled..." - Leeds United CEO aims shots at Man City following European Super League drama

sipa_32838608
News

What Man City captain Fernandinho has stressed ahead of League Cup final showdown against Tottenham

sipa_33102298
News

Kylian Mbappe fitness latest ahead of Man City clash confirmed by French media

sipa_29364839
News

Fernandinho provides rallying call to Man City teammates ahead of Spurs clash stressing importance of Carabao Cup success

sipa_32977177
News

"We are there since Sheikh Mansour took over!" - Pep Guardiola highlights Man City success and ever-present name at Wembley showpieces

sipa_32388353
News

"The only way is to let him play!" - Pep Guardiola backs one Man City star to play himself out of rut

47477905
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'in negotiations' to sign winger also targeted by Tottenham - scouts have monitored player for over a year