Kevin De Bruyne returns from injury, Raheem Sterling starts! - Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur (Team News)

Manchester City are looking to win a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup trophy as they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Sunday afternoon. The last time the two sides met, Ilkay Gundogan starred in a 3-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Here's how Pep Guardiola has lined up with a trophy on the line...

Zack Steffen will be disappointed with his role in Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final winning goal last week, so will be looking to have a solid outing today.

Joao Cancelo returns at left-back, hoping to win back his spot for Wednesday's game against Paris Saint-Germain. There's no rotation at right-back though, with Kyle Walker up against his former club. With John Stones suspended, Ruben Dias is partnered by Aymeric Laporte at centre-back.

In defensive midfield, there's a place for club captain Fernandinho, who will be looking to lift his first trophy with the armband and his sixth League Cup title. Ahead of him, it's the two of Ilkay Gundogan and the returning Kevin De Bruyne who start.

Phil Foden is on fire and is simply undroppable at the moment. The same could be said for Riyad Mahrez, who starts on the right. That leaves the striker spot for Raheem Sterling - who will be desperate to find some form.

