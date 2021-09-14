Kevin De Bruyne Returns, Riyad Mahrez Starts on the Right - Predicted Team: Man City vs RB Leipzig (Champions League)

Manchester City take on RB Leipzig on Matchday One of the 2021/2022 Champions League season and here’s how we expect Pep Guardiola’s team to line up against the Bundesliga side.

The English Champions were on the verge of their first-ever Champions League title back in May, but the mind-numbing loss against Chelsea in their maiden Champions League Final appearance will have hurt the Cityzens a lot.

As they take on an RB Leipzig side which has taken huge leaps forward in the Bundesliga, and with the mighty challenge of facing a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side later in the month, Guardiola’s squad will hope to start off on the right note when they face Jesse Marsch’s side on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have had an awful start according to their newly set high standards and are currently 12th in the Bundesliga with three points in four matches.

Both sides have never met on the pitch and the game at the Etihad Stadium will be the first such encounter between the two.

Touted as the favourites ever since Pep Guardiola’s appointment back in 2016, this City squad has seen it all, and will hope to make the best of their heart-breaking experiences, as they enter yet another season of the prestigious European competition with vengeance on their mind.

Ahead of the Champions League opener on September 15, here is how we expect Manchester City to line up against the Bundesliga side.

Ederson, who had an eventful outing against Leicester City at the weekend, is sure to start in between the sticks for City. The Brazilian suffered a blow to his face during the game but will be available to play on Wednesday. Having kept seven clean sheets in the previous Champions League campaign, the City shot-stopper will be eager to maintain those levels and outperform himself this time around.

In defence, Kyle Walker - who has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet – will start at his usual right-back slot. Ruben Dias will definitely be at the heart of Pep Guardiola's defence, marking his 56th appearance in Sky Blue colours.

With concerns over the fitness of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte after the centre back pair missed training on Tuesday, Nathan Ake is expected to slot in at central defence alongside Dias. Joao Cancelo will complete the back four, starting on the left-back position for the fourth consecutive game.

Bernardo Silva, easily the best player for City in the first four games of the season, will start in the midfield alongside Rodrigo, who will take up his usual position at defensive midfield. Ilkay Gundogan will return to his typical position on the left side of the pitch and help City with his line-breaking abilities and clever runs into the box.

Kevin De Bruyne is expected to make a much-awaited comeback into the City side after finally overcoming his ankle issues earlier this week. We expect the Belgian to start at the heart of City’s false nine system that has been Guardiola’s preferred style of play in the absence of a recognised striker.

Jack Grealish slots in at left-wing and will be eager to start his first-ever Champions League game against RB Leipzig on Wednesday. European football was one of the driving reasons behind his move from boyhood club Aston Villa earlier this summer, and he will be pumped at the prospect of performing at the biggest stage in club football just weeks after joining the Etihad club.

Riyad Mahrez will make his way back into the side and start on the right. The Algerian was a vital cog in last year’s Champions League exploits but has so far found himself on the bench more often than not due to Gabriel Jesus’ electric performances on the right-wing. Rest assured, Mahrez will surely be raring to make an impact again and remind Guardiola of his quality.

Substitutes: Scott Carson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Liam Delap.

