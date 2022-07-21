Kevin De Bruyne's Double Ensures Victory For Manchester City Against Club America

Manchester City kicked off their pre-season tour of the US with an easy enough victory against Mexico’s most decorated team Club America.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring with a beautiful effort on the edge of the box before Henry Martin scored the equaliser for America however just before half-time the former Wolfsburg man restored City's lead which won them the game.

Kevin De Bruyne scoring the opening goal IMAGO / PA Images

The first half began nearly in a catastrophic way for Manchester City as debutant goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was forced into a save in the second min after a smart free-kick routine from the Mexican side.

A header was flicked on towards the goal and Ortega had to scramble across to push the ball wide.

From that moment on both sides were trying to work each other out with City’s first opportunity coming from a free-kick on the edge of the box 20 minutes in.

America couldn’t cope with Jack Grealish’s dazzling feet as he was tripped up and a foul was given.

De Bruyne’s effort though went straight into the wall.

De Bruyne standing over the free-kick IMAGO / PA Images

It didn’t take long though for the Belgian international, who was the captain on the night, to sprinkle his magic on the encounter.

On the half an hour mark he battled for the ball near the edge of the box and won possession before taking a touch to bring the ball down and effortlessly curled it into the right corner.

A trademark finish to make it feel like Manchester City had never been away.

With a few minutes to before half-time America dragged themselves back into the game a though as Mexican international Martin was found with a delicate ball over the top in-behind the flat-footed backline of Manchester City.

He took a couple of touches to compose himself and send Nathan Ake the wrong way before scruffy hitting the ball under Ortega who couldn’t keep it out even after getting a touch on it.

Pep Guardiola’s side reacted very well to the setback though as a minute later Grealish went up the other end and seemed to be fouled in the box.

The most expensive English footballer of all time was fuming that the referee waved play on and he went running after the man with the whistle to show his frustration but that frustration didn’t last long as De Bruyne was on hand yet again.

Riyad Mahrez had possession on the right wing and saw De Bruyne make a smart run in-behind the defence.

He found him with a nice pass and then De Bruyne took a touch before sliding the ball through the legs of America substitute goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez to make sure Pep Guardiola's side had the lead going into half-time.

A few half-time substitutions were made by Pep Guardiola to kick off the second half.

Youngsters Colin Palmer and Josh Wilson-Esbrand came on while Kalvin Phillips made his debut for the club at centre half.

Unfortunately, the second 45 minutes did not have as much as the first.

Grealish, who was tormenting every America player throughout the night, came the closest to increasing the lead on the 51st minute going through on goal.

His finish wasn’t clinical though with Jimenez making himself big saving with his chest.

Grealish getting in a scuffle with Ochoa IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

A few minutes later De Bruyne attempted to get his hat-trick as he had possession on the edge of the box yet again.

This time he aimed for the left corner but the strike didn’t have the power to beat Jimenez.

After that there was not much more goalmouth action and worryingly for City supporters there was no substitute appearance for their big money new signing Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian was originally named on the bench so it could be possibly he got an injury in the warm-up.

Nonetheless it was job done for the reigning Premier League Champions in their first game of pre-season.

