Kieran Trippier Reveals What He Said To Kevin De Bruyne

Newcastle fullback Kieran Trippier has revealed that he apologised to Kevin De Bruyne after his side's 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

Trippier's overturned red card was just one of many highlights in a frenetic football game between the two sides. City took the lead just five minutes into the game but found themselves trailing 2-1 at the break, in a half that was dominated by Newcastle.

Things went from bad to worse for The Cityzens when Trippier rifled in a fantastic free-kick in the 54th minute to put The Magpies ahead. This seemed to be a wake-up call for the reigning champions, who responded with two goals within ten minutes of the right-back's goal to level the scores.

The right-back was sent off for a foul he committed on De Bruyne in the 73rd minute, before the red card was downgraded to a yellow following an on-field VAR review. Trippier's challenge was a cynical one as City were forming a counter-attack and his tackle looked to be high and dangerous but referee Jarred Gillet deemed it to only be deserving of a caution upon review.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Via The Manchester Evening News, the fullback explained that he apologised for committing the foul but insisted that he would never intentionally harm another player.

"I would sacrifice everything for my team," Trippier said. "I want to win but I'm not the type of player to injure anyone. I was speaking to Kev (De Bruyne) after the game, I apologise for it, but it's my team and I want to win.

"I never go into a tackle to injure a player, I want to make that clear, and the referee overturned it."

The result means City lost their 100% record this season but still maintain their unbeaten status after salvaging a point from the match. The Sky Blues will now travel to Barcelona for a friendly on Wednesday before they face off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

