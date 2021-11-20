Kyle Walker Closing in On Impressive Record, Aymeric Laporte Nearing Landmark - Man City vs Everton Stat Preview (Premier League)

Manchester City host Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as they look to keep the pressure on top-flight leaders Chelsea - and City Xtra look at some of the interesting stats ahead of the game.

The Blues will face off against Rafa Benitez’s Everton side on Sunday, and with the Sky Blues’ looking to retain their Premier League crown for the second time under their current manager, Pep Guardiola will be eager to see his side continue their winning ways.

Everton are currently enduring a poor run of form and have recorded just two points across their previous five Premier League fixtures.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash with Everton, City Xtra takes a look at some of the more interesting and notable statistics.

Manchester City

City are currently averaging 570 completed passes per game this term – the highest across the division.

Manchester City have registered 15 accurate through balls this season - a stat bettered by only Manchester United (18).

Pep Guardiola’s side are averaging the highest passing accuracy across the league this season – 89%.

Only Liverpool (78) have registered more shots on target than the Sky Blues this season – 62.

30% of Manchester City’s accurate passes this term have occurred in the final third.

City have conceded just 20 shots on target this season – at least 17 fewer than any other Premier League side.

41% of the chances that City have conceded this term have been from the left, whilst only 24% have stemmed from central play.

In the ongoing Premier League campaign, no Manchester City player has produced more accurate crosses than Phil Foden - 11.

Everton

Everton are averaging 9.36 shots in the box this season, a stat bettered by only five Premier League sides.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has the highest xG amongst Everton players (2.98), despite having featured in just three of the Toffees' 11 Premier League matches this term.

Rafa Benitez’s side are averaging just 75% pass accuracy this season, a stat superior to only Brentford (73%) and Burnley (70%).

No Everton player has attempted more shots in the box this term than Demarai Gray (15).

Previous Meetings

Manchester City have emerged victorious in each of their previous eight encounters with Everton.

Under Pep Guardiola, City have averaged 2.27 goals per game against the Toffees.

The Sky Blues have recorded a clean sheet in their previous two meetings with Everton, however, they recorded just one clean sheet in the 10 meetings prior.

Pep Guardiola has won three of his four encounters against Rafa Benitez-managed sides.

Landmarks

Aymeric Laporte will make his 50 th appearance at the Etihad Stadium should he feature in Sunday’s match.

will make his 50 appearance at the Etihad Stadium should he feature in Sunday’s match. Kyle Walker is victory away from 150 wins as a Manchester City player.

is victory away from 150 wins as a Manchester City player. Fernandinho is one goal from 25 career goals for the club.

You can follow our stat partner on Twitter here: @StatCity

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra