Kyle Walker Injured In Manchester City vs Aston Villa Game

The Manchester City full-back was not at his usual best today and many felt Pep Guardiola's decision to sub him off in the second-half was due to his performance.

It has now been revealed he was subbed off due to injury. Nathan Ake replaced him in the second-half, with John Stones slotting in at right-back to see the game out.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping it's not serious.

Kyle Walker suffered an injury against Aston Villa. IMAGO / Sportimage

As revealed by Pep Guardiola in his post-match interview, Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker was subbed off in the second-half due to injury, and not as a result of tactics from the manager.

It seemed a strange decision at the time to bring a centre-back on for a right-back, but it has now been revealed it was a change Pep Guardiola was forced into.

The Manchester City manager will be hoping it is not a long-term injury or anything serious. If Kyle Walker is injured for an extended period. Sergio Gomez may get his opportunity in the team.

The thought process would be Joao Cancelo would switch to right-back and Sergio Gomez would play at left-back. It may be something Pep Guardiola looks into if the injury is a bad one.

Walker seems to be the only injury concern Manchester City have coming out of the game. The next game the Blue's play is a midweek Champions League game against Sevilla, and Kyle Walker's fitness will be more clear by then.

