Kyle Walker To Be Assessed For Injury Confirms Pep Guardiola

As confirmed by Pep Guardiola yesterday in his post-match press conference, Kyle Walker is to be assessed for the injury he sustained against Aston Villa. The injury forced Guardiola to make a change, with Nathan Ake replacing him.

Pep Guardiola confirmed the problem occurred in the first-half, but Walker continued on through the pain. This usually makes the injury worse, so it will be no surprise if Walker is out for a couple of weeks.

It comes at a time when things were looking up for Manchester City from an injury persepective. Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish had come back, with Aymeric Laporte the only one left out with injury.

Speaking on the injury, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had this to say, "He had some problem in the first-half. He continued, but at the end, he could not continue. We will see, I didn't speak with the doctors".

It will be a nervy doctors visit, and Pep Guardiola will be hoping for some positive news.

