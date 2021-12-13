Kyle Walker to Return to Starting XI, Jack Grealish to Retain Place - Predicted Team: Man City vs Leeds United (Premier League)

Manchester City are looking to make it seven wins in a row in the Premier League on Tuesday night, as they welcome Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium.

Despite amassing a huge xG score of 3.5 against Wolves on Saturday afternoon, Manchester City required a slice of luck when they were awarded a dubious penalty that Raheem Sterling dispatched beautifully.

Leeds United missed out on a point against City's title-rivals Chelsea on the same day, as they were denied by a Jorginho penalty in the 94th minute which saw Marcelo Bielsa's side fall 3-2.

Let's hope that Tuesday night's game isn't quite as tense an affair.

This is the starting XI that we think Pep Guardiola will deploy to try and inflict a second successive defeat upon Leeds United!

Team News

The only player unavailable for this game is Ferran Torres, who remains sidelined until the new year at least.

Ilkay Gundogan has been passed fit for the game, despite Pep Guardiola revealing after the victory over Wolves that the German midfielder was suffering from a back problem.

Predicted Team

The selection of Ederson is a given. The Brazilian notched his 100th clean sheet for Manchester City in all competitions against Wolves - let's hope for the first of 100 more on Tuesday night.

On the right side of the back four, I can see Kyle Walker making a return to the side. He missed out last weekend as Pep Guardiola seems to favour the frankly undroppable João Cancelo. But the Englishman's pace might make a lot of difference in defence - particularly considering City lost their last encounter with Leeds following a last-minute counter-attack goal from Stuart Dallas.

Let's try and avoid that happening this time around, lads.

For the central pairing, I'm predicting the return of my personal favourite combination of centre-backs - John Stones and Ruben Dias. The two haven't had an extended run together this season, but Dias' obvious quality and Stones' 100% clean sheet rate when starting in the league this season suggests the pair deserve more game time together.

On the left side - the aforementioned undroppable João Cancelo. The Portuguese international has played in every single Premier League game this season, missing just 12 minutes in total. He is in sensational form but hasn't picked up a goal contribution in his last four, so let's hope that changes here!

Turning to midfield now, and Rodri is an obvious starter. The Spaniard is fantastic to watch and an integral part of Manchester City's playstyle.

Alongside the Spaniard is another obvious starter and another man in spectacular form - City's reigning Player of the Month Bernardo Silva. The man lodging a serious Player of the Season shout has scored five in his last six games, but didn't find the net against Wolves. I'm backing him to start and to score against Leeds.

Next to Bernardo, I can see Kevin de Bruyne making his first Premier League start since the 6th of November. He played almost the full game against Leipzig last week as well as a quarter-hour stint at the end of the Wolves game, and now seems like the right time to re-introduce him to the starting line-up.

In front of that trio, Raheem Sterling will probably play on the right-hand side. On the same day Ederson managed his 100th clean sheet, Sterling notched his 100th Premier League goal. A phenomenal achievement for sure, and he has a few more years yet to bag 100 more for the Blues.

Opposite Sterling, I'm predicting Jack Grealish to get another start. He was pretty wasteful in his last few games, and probably deserves more than his one Premier League goal so far.

Completing an all-English affair up front, I can see Phil Foden lining up between Sterling and Grealish in the false nine position - a role he hasn't been deployed in too much recently, but one that always seems profitable for him and exciting to watch.

Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Grealish.

Substitutes: Steffen, Zinchenko, Laporte, Ake, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Mahrez, Jesus, Palmer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra