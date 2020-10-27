SI.com
City Xtra
Laporte and De Bruyne return! - Olympique Marseille vs Manchester City (Team News)

harryasiddall

Manchester City are aiming to make it two wins from two in Group C as they set to take on Olympique Marseille in France. In match-day one, the Blues beat FC Porto 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium whilst Marseille were beaten by Olympiakos 1-0. 

Here's how Guardiola's lined up his side tonight...

Ederson will be disappointed with only one clean sheet so far this season so will be looking to double his tally tonight. Again, Kyle Walker starts at right-back in an incredible run of form. On the opposite side, Oleksandr Zinchenko starts his first game of the season after recovering from injury. Ruben Dias is finally rejoined by Aymeric Laporte in the centre of defence.

Rodri and Gundogan continue their run in the number six positions since Fernandinho's long-term injury. And Belgian superstar Kevin De Bruyne makes a welcome return to the centre of midfield .

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Ferran Torres - who was unlucky to not start at the weekend - has a spot on the right-wing today. On the other side, Phil Foden moves from midfield into a left-wing position. And Raheem Sterling will be looking to put his disappointing Premier League performance behind him as he starts through the middle.

