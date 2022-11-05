Last Minute Winner Sends Manchester City To The Top Of The Table

Manchester City returned back to the Premier League after they came out victorious against Fulham in the last minute of the game thanks to an Erling Haaland penalty.

In the first half Julian Alvarez opened the scoring before Andres Pereira scored a penalty just before half-time which saw Joao Cancelo see red due to his challenge on Harry Wilson.

Kevin De Bruyne won the winning penalty after being tripped up by Antonee Robinson and Haaland stepped up just about getting the ball past Bernd Leno.

The win moves City above Arsenal potentially only momentarily as The Gunners take on Chelsea on Sunday at 12 pm in the early kick-off.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Dramatic scenes at The Etihad see City get another three points

City dominated the early stages of the game as expected with their first big chance coming from a long-distance effort from De Bruyne forcing an athletic save from Leno.

Not long after the goal came from Alvarez after Ilkay Gundogan slipped in him allowing the Argentine to strike it first time with the ball hitting the crossbar before going in.

Due to that goal the Premier League Champions were in control, until injury time in the first half as after a long ball up the field Wilson was through until Cancelo clumsily bundled him over.

IMAGO / PA Images

A penalty was given as well as a red card to the full-back and Pereira beat Ederson to send the away side in level at half-time.

On the hour mark the returning Haaland was introduced off the bench and the substitute was prove vital for City who thought he had scored shortly after coming on with a header but he was deemed to be offside when De Bruyne crossed it.

It didn't matter though as the Norwegian international would step up in the last seconds to win his side the game and be the hero off the bench scoring his 23rd goal for the club.

City have Chelsea next in midweek for their first game of the League Cup.

