Latest on Kyle Walker, Raphaël Varane, Victor Lindelof and the Complete Team News Ahead Of Man United vs Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City travel across town on Saturday afternoon, as they take on local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford and here’s the team news for both sides.

Pep Guardiola’s men will hope to get one over their cross-town rivals when they go head-to-head against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United in a blockbuster clash at Old Trafford.

Following two defeats on the trot for the English giants, Pep Guardiola’s men bounced back with a 4-1 victory against Belgian Champions Club Brugge in their midweek Champions League fixture.

The Cityzens will be hoping to carry this momentum into the derby and secure three important points in addition to protecting their pride which is at stake heading into such a mega fixture.

Manchester United are currently 5th in the Premier League table after managing to secure only one victory in their previous five Premier League games.

Defeats against Aston Villa, Leicester City and a heavy beating at the hands of Liverpool posed serious threats to United’s title challenge and consequently, this derby fixture comes at a crucial point in their season.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash away at Old Trafford, here is all the team news for both sides…

Manchester City Team News

Manchester City have a nearly fully fit squad yet again for the game on Saturday afternoon, with the Blues coming away from the previous fixture against Club Brugge without any major casualties.

There were concerns around right-back Kyle Walker’s availability for the derby after the 31-year-old limped off the pitch in Wednesday night’s Champions League fixture.

Manager Pep Guardiola did not provide any substantial update on the Englishman’s fitness in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

However, Walker was seen with the rest of the squad as usual when the Blues trained on Friday ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Centre-back Aymeric Laporte is set to be unavailable for this fixture as a direct consequence of the red card he received in the defeat against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Spanish international Ferran Torres, who picked up a foot injury on international duty, is still the only player absent due to injury for this fixture.

Manchester United Team News

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjær will definitely be without star defender Raphael Varane who picked up a hamstring injury in United’s Champions League fixture against Atalanta earlier this week.

The Frenchman is ruled out for four weeks, as confirmed by the United manager in his pre-match press conference.

Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof, who missed out on the Atalanta clash due to a knock, is also a doubt for the red devils ahead of the game against the English champions.

Midfielder Paul Pogba will be unavailable for the derby fixture after picking up a red card in United’s game against Liverpool.

The Frenchman will serve his three-match ban and is out of contention as a result of a reckless challenge on Liverpool’s Naby Keita.

Goalkeeper David De Gea is sure to start in goal for United on Saturday, with the centre-back trio of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly and a full-back pairing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, making up the defence.

Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Fred are expected to make up Solskjaer’s midfield as usual. While Mason Greenwood is most likely to start up top with Cristiano Ronaldo.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra