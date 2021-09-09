Leicester City vs Manchester City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details
With the international break in the rear-view mirror, the Blues are back to their Premier League title defence against the Foxes in game week four of the 2021/22 season.
Pep Guardiola’s side went into the international break with two explosive performances and the Cityzens will want to hit the ground running on their return.
The Blues won this fixture 2-0 last season, a victory which edged Manchester City inches from their 5th Premier League crown.
Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game on Saturday!
READ MORE: New Man City video reveals Kevin de Bruyne fitness latest
READ MORE: Ederson Makes Sensational Admission About Man City Outfield Ambitions
Kick-Off Time
United Kingdom
15:00 BST
United Arab Emirates
18:00 UAE
United States of America
Eastern time: 10:00 EST
Pacific time: 07:00 PST
The City Xtra YouTube Channel
What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!
Like throughout the season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watch along.
READ MORE: Man City Join Premier League Rivals Liverpool in 'Wanting' Barcelona Star Pedri
READ MORE: Man City 'Attracted' to £45M Serie A Full-Back Alongside PSG
How to Watch
Saturday’s match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom.
However, highlights of the game will be available on the Sky Sports YouTube Channel (17.15 BST) and BBC’s Match of the Day programme.
For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on Peacock TV.
For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here
The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.
Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra