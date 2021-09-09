Leicester City vs Manchester City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City take on Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side this Saturday at the King Power Stadium, as club football returns to action.

With the international break in the rear-view mirror, the Blues are back to their Premier League title defence against the Foxes in game week four of the 2021/22 season.

Pep Guardiola’s side went into the international break with two explosive performances and the Cityzens will want to hit the ground running on their return.

The Blues won this fixture 2-0 last season, a victory which edged Manchester City inches from their 5th Premier League crown.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game on Saturday!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

15:00 BST

United Arab Emirates

18:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watch along.

How to Watch

Saturday’s match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

However, highlights of the game will be available on the Sky Sports YouTube Channel (17.15 BST) and BBC’s Match of the Day programme.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on Peacock TV.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

