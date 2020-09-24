SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Liam Delap starts! - Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Team News)

harryasiddall

The back-to-back-to-back Carabao cup champions of the world return! A competition seemingly favourable for the Blues pitches them against recently relegated Bournemouth in the third round. With lots of important games coming up, Pep Guardiola has already said many academy players will feature in this one.

So this is how City are lining up...

-----

In goal there's a debut for American international Zack Steffen, who has already said in the week how excited he is to get started in England. In front of him is Kyle Walker, who captains the side tonight, alongside Taylor Harwood Bellis and Eric Garcia; who has recovered from a head injury which required 16 stitches. 

With it looking like a three at the back, Rodrigo is seemingly joined by Manchester based duo Phil Foden and Tommy Doyle in the centre of midfield. Adrian Bernabe also starts and is expected to operate the number 10 role.

fbl-eng-pr-wolves-man-city (4)

Ferran Torres earns his first start for City, whilst there's also a debut for highly-rated striker Liam Delap. Riyad Mahrez completes the side as he looks to find his match fitness ahead of a testing schedule. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Yes, we received the offer" - Atletico Madrid president confirms bid from Man City for star defender

In a recent interview, Atletico Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo expressed Manchester City's interest in Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez.

Jack Walker

Breaking: Man City set to start academy star striker against Bournemouth

Liam Delap is set to start for Manchester City this evening against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup third round at the Etihad Stadium, according to Sami Mokbel of the Mail.

Freddie Pye

"If there was a player that deserved that type of move, it was certainly him.” - Former coach discusses defenders move to Man City

Aké’s former coach at Bournemouth, and now current Bournemouth manager was not surprised by the young defender’s performance, citing his time with Ake in these quotes provided by Daily Echo Sport.

Adam Booker

Serie A and Portuguese giants have shown the most interest in Man City centre-back

Manchester City’s Nicolas Otamendi is reportedly set to leave the club during the current transfer window. The latest reports claim that Inter Milan and FC Porto are in ‘pole position’ to sign the defender.

Shruti Sadbhav

Premier League side ‘failed’ to sign Man City defender despite keen interest

Manchester City defender John Stones attracted interest from West Ham United. However, the Premier League club failed to sign the Englishman for multiple reasons.

Shruti Sadbhav

City Football Group make huge bid for Argentine wonderkid – $10 million fee mentioned

The City Football Group have made a huge $10m bid for young Argentine forward, Dario Sarmiento (17).

Sam Puddephatt

Journalist makes new claim amid reports that Real Madrid have made 'contact' with Man City star

It had previously been alleged that Man City winger Riyad Mahrez was in talks with Real Madrid - and journalist Fabrizio Romano has now responded to the report.

markgough96

Bournemouth complete full round of COVID-19 testing ahead of Man City clash

South Coast side Bournemouth have completed a full round of COVID-19 tests for players and staff ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Man City on Thursday evening.

Sam Puddephatt

Delap, Steffen, Doyle and Nmecha all to start - Predicted Team: Man City vs Bournemouth (Carabao Cup Third Round)

Manchester City are the undisputed kings of the Carabao Cup - but this season could be their toughest campaign yet as they hunt an unprecedented fourth consecutive League Cup title. First up, Bournemouth in round three; here's how we predict Pep Guardiola will line-up in this one...

Nathan Allen

Everything You Need To Know: Man City vs Bournemouth (Carabao Cup Third Round)

After kicking off the season with a win at Molineux, Pep Guardiola’s men return to Manchester as the Blues host recently relegated Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup - a competition that Manchester City have won in each of the previous three seasons. Here's everything you need to know ahead of this one...

Brandon Evans