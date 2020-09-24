Liam Delap starts! - Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Team News)

The back-to-back-to-back Carabao cup champions of the world return! A competition seemingly favourable for the Blues pitches them against recently relegated Bournemouth in the third round. With lots of important games coming up, Pep Guardiola has already said many academy players will feature in this one.

So this is how City are lining up...

-----

In goal there's a debut for American international Zack Steffen, who has already said in the week how excited he is to get started in England. In front of him is Kyle Walker, who captains the side tonight, alongside Taylor Harwood Bellis and Eric Garcia; who has recovered from a head injury which required 16 stitches.

With it looking like a three at the back, Rodrigo is seemingly joined by Manchester based duo Phil Foden and Tommy Doyle in the centre of midfield. Adrian Bernabe also starts and is expected to operate the number 10 role.

Ferran Torres earns his first start for City, whilst there's also a debut for highly-rated striker Liam Delap. Riyad Mahrez completes the side as he looks to find his match fitness ahead of a testing schedule.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra