Manchester City kicked off their pre-season tour of the US against Club America in style as Kevin De Bruyne was at his best scoring two brilliant goals to earn them a victory and now in their second game of the tour against Bayern Munich Erling Haaland will start.

The tall new man only started on the bench against Club America and then did not even come on in the second half but now the fans of the Premier League Champions will finally get what they want which is to see Haaland in a light blue shirt on the pitch.

He will be up opposition who has haunted him in the past.

Whilst at Borussia Dortmund Haaland played against Bayern Munich seven times and lost every game.

However he has got a respectable record against the German Champions as he has scored five goals against them.

Haaland at Dortmund IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur

Ederson will get his first appearance of pre-season after new signing Stefan Ortega played the 90 minutes against America.

Joao Cancelo will play at right-back for a change whilst youngster Josh Wilson-Esbrand will start at left-back.

Ruben Dias will start instead of Lukas Mbete and he will also have the captains armband instead of De Bruyne.

Dias in action IMAGO / Action Plus

The midfield three is unchanged as well as the wing positions with Haaland replacing Julian Alvarez.

Liam Delap, who Southampton have bidded for, starts on the bench amid the strong interest.

Read More Manchester City Coverage