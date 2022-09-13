List Of Manchester City Players Seen In Open Training Session This Morning

Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund tomorrow in the Champions League, and have close enough to a full strength squad in training barring a few players.

Aymeric Laporte has returned, but isn't expected to start. He is in full training with the squad but it's more fitness related for him than actual competing to play yet.

John Stones has also returned to the squad but is not thought to be in contention to start for tomorrow.

Erling Haaland trained ahead of the clash with his former club. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Full squad list of players spotted:

Ederson, Ortega, Carson, Lewis, Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Laporte, Wilson-Esbrand, Gomez, Ake, Stones, De Bruyne, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland, Grealish, Phillips, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Palmer, Bernardo.

The obvious one missing is Kyle Walker, who will miss this game and possibly the Wolves game too through the injury he sustained against Aston Villa in the 1-1 draw.

Apart from that, Manchester City have quite a full side to choose from. The returns of Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips are massive boosts to the squad, and give them some dynamic in the front line and midfield.

John Stones and Aymeric Laporte aren't expected to feature tomorrow, but John Stones may be in contention to play against Wolves on Saturday after a couple more days of training.

Aymeric Laporte was training but won't be fit for the game. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The signing of Manuel Akanji looks to be a smart one, with the Swiss international set to fill in again at centre-back for tomorrow's game against his former club Dortmund.

Sergio Gomez may start his second consecutive game.

